 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stanley Berryhill III, Arizona's leading receiver in 2020, still mulling options for '21
editor's pick

Stanley Berryhill III, Arizona's leading receiver in 2020, still mulling options for '21

Berryhill's status is up in the air after he decommitted from Ball State

Arizona wide receivers Stanley Berryhill III, left, and Jamarye Joiner celebrate Berryhill's touchdown catch and run that gave the Wildcats a brief lead late in the fourth quarter against USC in their Pac 12 game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., November 14, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Stanley Berryhill III, Arizona’s leading receiver last season, remains undecided about where he will play in 2021.

Berryhill – who led the Wildcats with 23 catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns in five games – told KVOA that he’s mulling his options. Berryhill entered the NCAA transfer portal in December, committed to Ball State but subsequently changed his mind about joining the Cardinals.

“The timing of the whole situation wasn’t right,” Berryhill told KVOA’s David Kelly.

Berryhill said he has communicated with the UA staff. Kevin Cummings, most recently at San Jose State, is now coaching the wide receivers.

“It’s a possibility,” Berryhill, a redshirt junior, said of returning to his hometown school. “But right now, I’m just seeing what else I can get.”

First-year UA coach Jedd Fisch and his staff were able to persuade receivers Jamarye Joiner and Ma’jon Wright to remove their names from the portal and return to Arizona. Receiver Boobie Curry also reportedly pulled himself out of the portal.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jedd Fisch on Arizona's recruiting blueprint, informational breakfast with Tedy Bruschi and assembling a coaching staff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News