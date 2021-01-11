Stanley Berryhill III, Arizona's leading receiver in 2020, still mulling options for '21

Stanley Berryhill III, Arizona’s leading receiver last season, remains undecided about where he will play in 2021.

Berryhill – who led the Wildcats with 23 catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns in five games – told KVOA that he’s mulling his options. Berryhill entered the NCAA transfer portal in December, committed to Ball State but subsequently changed his mind about joining the Cardinals.

“The timing of the whole situation wasn’t right,” Berryhill told KVOA’s David Kelly.

Berryhill said he has communicated with the UA staff. Kevin Cummings, most recently at San Jose State, is now coaching the wide receivers.

“It’s a possibility,” Berryhill, a redshirt junior, said of returning to his hometown school. “But right now, I’m just seeing what else I can get.”

First-year UA coach Jedd Fisch and his staff were able to persuade receivers Jamarye Joiner and Ma’jon Wright to remove their names from the portal and return to Arizona. Receiver Boobie Curry also reportedly pulled himself out of the portal.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.