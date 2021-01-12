Stanley Berryhill III becomes latest Arizona receiver to return to the Wildcats

Yet another Arizona wide receiver has run a reverse.

Stanley Berryhill III, the Wildcats’ leading pass catcher in 2020, announced Tuesday that he’s returning to the UA.

“I’m back!” Berryhill posted on Twitter. “It’s time to get to work. ... Let’s be great here in Tucson!”

Berryhill is the third Arizona receiver to put his name in the NCAA transfer portal and subsequently announce he’s coming back. Jamarye Joiner and Ma’jon Wright are the others. Receiver Boobie Curry also reportedly withdrew from the portal, although he hasn’t made his intentions public.

Berryhill took it a step further than the others, committing to Ball State last month before changing his mind. “The timing of the whole situation wasn’t right,” Berryhill told KVOA in an interview that aired Monday night.

As a redshirt junior last season, Berryhill led the Wildcats with 23 catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns in five games. For his career, Berryhill has 56 catches for 733 yards and eight scores in 20 contests.