Just moments after Arizona landed one of the top uncommitted wide receivers for 2019 in Jalen Curry, Houston four-star cornerback Bobby Wolfe committed and signed with the Wildcats.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Wolfe, a Madison High School senior and former Texas A&M commit, picked the UA over Ole Miss, Oregon and SMU via Twitter.
Signed, sealed, delivered #BearDownNation I’m Yours. 🐻⬇️ @ArizonaFBall @AZATHLETICS pic.twitter.com/nu51wPZ78c— Hollywood. (@iambobbywolfe1) December 19, 2018
Wolfe decomitted from Texas A&M on Oct. 28, two days after he watched the Wildcats beat Oregon 44-15 in Tucson. He's ranked as the 35th-best cornerback in the nation, per 247Sports.com. Wolfe joins three-star Maurice Gaines as the only cornerbacks to sign with Arizona so far.
Why did Wolfe choose Arizona?
“Am I going to play? And my education. I’m not going to be a football player for the rest of my life and by the time I turn 40, I’m going to be an old man and it’ll be time for me to stop playing so of course education plays a big part in my decision," Wolfe told the Star. "And I don’t want my parents worrying about me for the next four years.”
Wolfe compares himself to Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jalen Ramsey, who's known for his boisterous attitude on and off the field.
"It’s not even his raw talent, it’s the work that he puts in and he talks trash to anyone that he wants to. He puts enough work to back it up and that’s my style. I talk to quarterbacks any type of way I want to because eventually I’m going to pick him off. Throw it over here three times, I’m going to pick it off twice," Wolfe said.
Cornerback is a position of need for Arizona considering the Wildcats had limited depth at that spot in 2018.
Senior Jace Whittaker played just one game in 2018 due to an elbow injury. Whittaker could medically redshirt, per the NCAA’s new four-game rule, and return in 2019. Lorenzo Burns also missed some time, which left true freshman McKenzie Barnes and walk-on Azizi Hearn to fill in. Even safety Troy Young, who the coaching staff wanted to convert into a utility-hybrid linebacker, moved over and played cornerback to provide the Wildcats depth.
