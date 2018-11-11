Jakai Clark's final two options were Arizona and Illinois. The three-star offensive lineman verbally committed to the Fighting Illini over UA Sunday morning.
It’s done and I’m not going anywhere‼️🔷🔶😈 #ILLINI #Committed pic.twitter.com/YHOLqizeCu— Jakai Clark‼️ (@J_Clark_55) November 11, 2018
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Clark from Grayson, Georgia is ranked as the 12th-best center nationally for the 2019 class, per 247sports.com.
Clark decommitted from Auburn in September and Arizona picked up steam in his recruitment and offered him Oct. 5. On Oct. 26, Clark took an official visit to UA for Arizona's 44-15 win over Oregon.
The Wildcats were viewed as a possible favorite after Clark posted a tweet showing admiration for playing at UA.
This might be it‼️😉#BearDown 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PlSZkBPFuz— Jakai Clark‼️ (@J_Clark_55) October 29, 2018
Clark then took a visit to Illinois last weekend and trimmed his list to two schools, ultimately choosing the Illini.
Arizona currently has 14 commits, three of them offensive linemen in three-star guard Jamari Williams, three-star tackle Jordan Morgan and JuCo prospect Rocky Aitogi.