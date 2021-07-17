Star receiver Shawn Miller commits to Illinois over Arizona Wildcats

Shawn Miller won’t be returning to Arizona, after all.

Miller, a three-star Class of 2022 wide receiver and Scottsdale native, committed to Illinois over Arizona on Saturday evening in a live video stream on his Instagram account.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 190-pound Miller — not to be confused with Sean Miller, who was Arizona’s basketball coach for more than a decade before being fired in April — also considered Indiana, Michigan State, West Virginia, Arizona State, Miami and North Carolina State. He’s rated by 247Sports.com as the 68th-best wide receiver in the ‘22 recruiting cycle.

Though it missed out on Miller, the Wildcats have in-state commitments from former Scottsdale Saguaro teammate Tristan Monday, an edge rusher, as well as from Chandler Hamilton defensive end Russell “Deuce” Davis, offensive lineman Grayson Stovall and Chandler defensive tackle Isaiah Johnson.

Miller was a standout for the Sabercats before transferring to nationally known IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, in April 2020.

“While this is only high school to some, to me it’s an opportunity to compete at the highest level away from home and family knowing this has the impact generations down the road,” Miller said in a social media post then.