3-star Texas RB Frank Browns commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2020

Arizona added its first football recruit since the start of the new year Tuesday morning when three-star Houston running back Frank Brown announced his commitment to the UA.

Brown selected the Wildcats over Michigan State, Nebraska, Boise State, Colorado, Texas Tech, Utah, Missouri and Houston among others via Twitter.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Brown is rated as the 11th-best athlete for 2020 and was primarily recruiting by Arizona running backs coach and former NFL star DeMarco Murray. Brown officially visited Arizona in June.