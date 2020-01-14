3-star Texas RB Frank Browns commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2020

Arizona added its first football recruit since the start of the new year Tuesday morning when three-star Houston running back Frank Brown announced his commitment to the UA.
Brown selected the Wildcats over Michigan State, Nebraska, Boise State, Colorado, Texas Tech, Utah, Missouri and Houston among others via Twitter.
COMMITTED 🙏🏾 #RipWest #RipBet @GeauxEdits pic.twitter.com/WgCk7czPZW— Get Rich Or Die Tryin… (@iamFrankBrown1) January 14, 2020
The 6-foot, 180-pound Brown is rated as the 11th-best athlete for 2020 and was primarily recruiting by Arizona running backs coach and former NFL star DeMarco Murray. Brown officially visited Arizona in June.
Although Brown is expected to play running back, he's just as effective as a receiver. As a senior at Houston's Sterling High School School rushed for 848 yards and 15 touchdowns while receiving 1,104 yards and 15 touchdowns. Over his entire high school career, Brown rushed for 3,378 yards and received 1,898 while scoring 77 touchdowns.
With Brown's commitment to the Wildcats, it marks the third straight recruiting class UA was able to snag a Texas running back. Houston native Michael Wiley was a part of the 2019 class with Houston-area back Bam Smith a part of Kevin Sumlin's first recruiting cycle at the UA.
Despite Arizona losing star running back J.J. Taylor to the NFL, Brown will join a deep running back room of Gary Brightwell, Nathan Tilford, Smith, Wiley and 2020 Oregon running back Jalen John.
Brown is the 17th member of Arizona's 2020 recruiting class. With 13 players already signed, including Oregon graduate transfer Brenden Schooler, Brown joins Seattle-are cornerback Alphonse Oywak, three-star linebacker Jabar Triplett and Houston offensive tackle Cedric Melton as players expected to sign during the spring signing period.
Here is Brown's highlight tape from his senior season in 2019:
