HONOLULU – The kickoff time of Arizona’s opener against Hawaii has been delayed by about five minutes after the Wildcats' buses were late to arrive at Aloha Stadium. The game is set to begin at 4:41 p.m. here, 7:41 Tucson time.
The buses rolled up about 3 p.m. - roughly 45 minutes later than planned. They were supposed to have a police escort, which is standard operating procedure for visiting teams. However, the escort was canceled at the last minute, UA officials said. It's unclear who made that decision.
The Wildcats had to adjust their pregame routine to some degree, but there was only so much leeway because of TV obligations. The game is being televised nationally in an exclusive window on CBS Sports Network.
Some additional observations from pregame warmups:
* It appears that Edgar Burrola will start at right tackle. The redshirt sophomore had been listed as a co-starter with Paiton Fears. This will be Burrola’s first career start.
* Four Arizona quarterbacks are dressed: Khalil Tate, Rhett Rodriguez, Grant Gunnell and Luke Ashworth. Kevin Doyle missed significant time in training camp because of a shoulder injury and fell behind in the QB competition as a result.
* The No. 1 “Will” linebacker appears to be Tony Fields II. He had been listed as a co-starter with Anthony Pandy. Fields has started 25 straight games.
* Freshman receiver Jaden Mitchell is dressed. He missed a large portion of training camp because of an unspecified injury.
* Freshman edge rusher Eddie Siaumau-Saitoa has a new number. He’s now wearing No. 20. He had been 26.
