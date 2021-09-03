Start of UA’s Jedd Fisch era is finally here, but don’t attach too much meaning to Week 1

Regarding the notion that he had to pick one of them, because, well, that’s what you’re supposed to do, Fisch said:

“I don’t think that’s the right thing to do with our situation. ... I don’t want to just make a decision to appease the critic. There’ll be a time where you can see where the team rallies, what goes on in the game. If one comes out and plays a really good game and the other one struggles, then that kind of has answered the question for us.”

Fisch did make clear that winning always would be the goal, adding: “We’re never going to not have a mentality to play the absolute best we can play and win as much as we possibly can win.”

To that end, Fisch and his staff added 17 players via the NCAA transfer portal during the offseason. Fifteen of them made the depth chart for Week 1.

Fisch understands how valuable pulling off some early upsets can be in terms of morale and support. But even engineering a quick turnaround can be viewed as a long-term play: The better the Wildcats perform on the field, the better they’ll be able to recruit to improve future teams.

“It’s also my responsibility as the head coach,” Fisch said, “to make sure that our team continues to get better every year.”