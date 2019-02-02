Players known to have transferred from Arizona or who are in the process of doing so this offseason:

Arizona makes DeVan hire official

Arizona officially hired Kyle DeVan as its offensive line coach Saturday.

DeVan comes to the UA from Ball State, where he served as offensive line coach the past three seasons, as well as assistant head coach the past two. He played at Oregon State and started 40 games over four seasons in the NFL from 2009-12.

The Star first reported the hire on Friday.

"Our entire staff is excited to have Kyle joining the program," coach Kevin Sumlin said in a news release. "His experience in the game at the highest levels, dedication to fundamentals, personal values and overall passion for football are going to make (an) impactful addition to our program."

Said DeVan: "I'm grateful to have the opportunity to continue my growth in this profession with Coach Sumlin and be a part of what he is building at Arizona. To be in the Pac-12 is a thrill. My family and I can't wait to be a part of the Tucson community and the UA family."