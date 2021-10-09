Starting CB Isaiah Rutherford out for Arizona Wildcats in Pac-12 home opener vs. UCLA

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 home opener against UCLA at Arizona Stadium on Saturday night.
* UA starting cornerback Isaiah Rutherford is not suited up for undisclosed reasons. Rutherford has been one of Arizona’s most effective defenders, allowing a completion rate of just 33.3%.
* With Rutherford out, Treydan Stukes is expected to make his first career start opposite Christian Roland-Wallace. Stukes, a second-year freshman, has been the Wildcats’ No. 3 outside cornerback this season. Malik Hausman likely will play in the slot in the nickel package.
* Tight end Alex Lines participated in warmups. He hurt his shoulder vs. Oregon two weeks ago and had to exit that game.
* Defensive end Mo Diallo worked with the ones on defense. Diallo started Game 3 against NAU but had to sit out the first half vs. Oregon because of a targeting infraction.
* It appears that Tyler Loop will serve as Arizona’s No. 1 placekicker. He and Lucas Havrisik have gone back and forth at that spot this season.
* There have been vague references to Arizona QB Will Plummer having a shoulder injury. He looked fine in warmups. Plummer had a wristband with the offensive plays on it and likely will serve as the No. 3 quarterback behind Jordan McCloud and Gunner Cruz.
* UCLA safeties Quentin Lake and Kenny Churchwell III, who were questionable for the game, participated in warmups.
* Arizona is wearing its blue jerseys for the first time this season, along with white helmets and white pants. UCLA is wearing white jerseys with gold helmets and pants.
