Starting CB Isaiah Rutherford out for Arizona Wildcats in Pac-12 home opener vs. UCLA

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 home opener against UCLA at Arizona Stadium on Saturday night.

* UA starting cornerback Isaiah Rutherford is not suited up for undisclosed reasons. Rutherford has been one of Arizona’s most effective defenders, allowing a completion rate of just 33.3%.

* With Rutherford out, Treydan Stukes is expected to make his first career start opposite Christian Roland-Wallace. Stukes, a second-year freshman, has been the Wildcats’ No. 3 outside cornerback this season. Malik Hausman likely will play in the slot in the nickel package.

* Tight end Alex Lines participated in warmups. He hurt his shoulder vs. Oregon two weeks ago and had to exit that game.

* Defensive end Mo Diallo worked with the ones on defense. Diallo started Game 3 against NAU but had to sit out the first half vs. Oregon because of a targeting infraction.

* It appears that Tyler Loop will serve as Arizona’s No. 1 placekicker. He and Lucas Havrisik have gone back and forth at that spot this season.