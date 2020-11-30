 Skip to main content
Status of Arizona QB Grant Gunnell (shoulder) undetermined for Colorado game
editor's pick

Freshman Will Plummer replaced Gunnell vs. UCLA and likely would start against the Buffaloes

Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell (17) rolls on the ground after going down with an injury on the first play from scrimmage at UCLA.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell’s status for the Colorado game Saturday is still being evaluated, Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin said.

Gunnell injured his right (throwing) shoulder on the first play from scrimmage in Arizona’s loss at UCLA last week. He did not return.

“We’ll see where he is,” Sumlin said during his weekly news conference Monday. “If he can go, he can go. If not ... I think it’s too early to even talk about that.”

Sumlin declined to go into detail about Gunnell’s injury. He landed on his right shoulder after releasing a pass. He was not wearing a sling while watching the remainder of the game from the sideline.

“I’m not going to go specifically on where he is right now,” Sumlin said. “He wants to play. But ... we’re going to do the best thing for him and his career.”

Freshman Will Plummer replaced Gunnell and likely would start against the Buffaloes at Arizona Stadium. Plummer completed 17 of 35 passes for 151 yards with two interceptions against UCLA. He also had 49 rushing yards.

We’ll have more on the Arizona QB situation later today.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

