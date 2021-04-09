Steve Kerr, Pete Carroll dispense wisdom to Arizona Wildcats football team

“Then all of a sudden another one popped up, and it was Coach Carroll. We were like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Having both those guys on there, Hall of Fame coaches, winners everywhere they've been .... that was awesome.”

Some of the topics Kerr and Carroll discussed included being great teammates, always competing, buying into a program and enduring the ups and downs of competitive sports. Fisch has adopted the competition theme Carroll made famous at USC and integrated it into his program.

“When you have an opportunity to have two guys that have won 11 or 12 championships combined ... talking to your team, there's a lot of great messages that could come out,” Fisch said. “They were phenomenal.”

Added Wolma: “Everybody can take a thing or two from winners like that. It creates something for us to talk about, a common bond, something to work for, hearing from people that have been there and done that. That's where we want to be.”

Fisch had one of his friends and colleagues, Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio, address the team last Saturday. Fisch is hopeful that two other coaches he worked for, Dom Capers and Brian Billick, will come to Tucson to speak to the squad sometime later this year.