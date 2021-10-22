 Skip to main content
Streak stops here? Wildcats, in search of first win since 2019, lead Washington 16-7 in fourth quarter
breaking editor's pick top story

Arizona running back Stevie Rocker Jr. gets knocked out of bounds by Washington defensive back Julius Irvin following a long second-quarter run.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona is 15 minutes away from ending its 18-game losing streak.

Can the Wildcats hold on?

The UA leads Washington 16-7 through three quarters of their game Friday night at Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats got a third-quarter field goal from Tyler Loop; they've hit all three of their field goal attempts.

The Wildcats’ defense was dominant in the first half, limiting the Huskies to 65 yards on 31 plays. Will Plummer had just 21 yards passing, but Arizona has rushed for 129 yards, including 55 by freshman Stevie Rocker Jr.

Arizona is looking for its first win since Oct. 5, 2019, when it topped Colorado 35-30 in Boulder. The Wildcats lost their final seven games that season, went winless in a shortened 2020 season, and has started this season 0-6.

Arizona took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to its special teams.

Nazar Bombata blocked a Race Porter punt. Rhedi Short recovered the ball at the UW 23-yard line. It was the Wildcats’ first blocked punt since Chacho Ulloa had one vs. Oregon on Oct. 27, 2018. Arizona has had two punts blocked this season.

The Wildcats ran the ball three straight times after taking possession, gaining only 7 yards. Tyler Loop’s 34-yard field goal made it 3-0 with 9:01 left in the first quarter.

Arizona linebacker Rashie Hodge Jr. jumps for joy after helping on a sack in the first quarter of Friday's game against Washington.

A defensive slugfest ensued from there — including three sacks by Arizona in the opening period. Mo Diallo had one and shared another. The Wildcats last had three sacks in a game in the 2019 Territorial Cup.

On its fourth possession, Arizona finally broke a big play. Stanley Berryhill III — who else? — gained 34 yards on a fly sweep. It was the Wildcats’ longest rush of the season.

Jamarye Joiner finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run in his new role as a “Wildcat” quarterback. Joiner trucked linebacker Jackson Sirmon as he crossed the goal line, giving Arizona a 10-0 lead with 8:16 left in the half.

Arizona defensive lineman Mo Diallo wraps up Washington running back Sean McGrew for a loss.

After another defensive stop, Arizona further expanded its lead. Rocker ripped off a 52-yard run — surpassing Berryhill's for the season’s longest — on a zone-read play with fellow Tucsonan Joiner at quarterback. Joiner escorted Rocker down the left sideline to the UW 29.

The drive stalled there. Lucas Havrisik’s 50-yard field goal made it 13-0.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Up next

Who: Arizona at USC

When: Oct. 30, 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU

Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM

