Streak stops here? Wildcats, in search of first win since 2019, lead Washington 16-7 in fourth quarter

Arizona is 15 minutes away from ending its 18-game losing streak.

Can the Wildcats hold on?

The UA leads Washington 16-7 through three quarters of their game Friday night at Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats got a third-quarter field goal from Tyler Loop; they've hit all three of their field goal attempts.

The Wildcats’ defense was dominant in the first half, limiting the Huskies to 65 yards on 31 plays. Will Plummer had just 21 yards passing, but Arizona has rushed for 129 yards, including 55 by freshman Stevie Rocker Jr.

Arizona is looking for its first win since Oct. 5, 2019, when it topped Colorado 35-30 in Boulder. The Wildcats lost their final seven games that season, went winless in a shortened 2020 season, and has started this season 0-6.

Arizona took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to its special teams.

Nazar Bombata blocked a Race Porter punt. Rhedi Short recovered the ball at the UW 23-yard line. It was the Wildcats’ first blocked punt since Chacho Ulloa had one vs. Oregon on Oct. 27, 2018. Arizona has had two punts blocked this season.