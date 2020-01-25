Super Bowl chance for ex-Cat Earl Mitchell of the San Francisco 49ers was 10 years — and one month — in the making

This idea of setting an example for the younger guys — how do you go about doing that on a day-to-day basis?

A: “I think you just do it by example. You come in early. You take care of your business. And they just see how you treat people. Anything I’ve done is just me naturally being myself. I wasn’t forcing anything. Anytime that I ever had an issue with them, I (would) pull them to the side. I’m not the type of guy to call out guys and put them on blast.”

Who were your mentors when you were a young player in the NFL?

A: “I had a few. There might be a few guys who didn’t even realize it. Guys like Damione Lewis, Tim Jamison. Even younger guys, guys that were younger than me, J.J. Watt. These were guys that I looked up to. Cameron Wake. The way they approached it was everything that I wanted to be as a professional. The way I handle things is a tribute to how they handled themselves as pros.”

Did you have any hard feelings toward the 49ers given that they didn’t pick up your contract option after 2018?