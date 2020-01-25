Super Bowl chance for ex-Cat Earl Mitchell of the San Francisco 49ers was 10 years — and one month — in the making

Earl Mitchell was done.
Unsigned after nine seasons in the NFL, the former Arizona Wildcat announced his retirement on Instagram on Nov. 7. The big defensive tackle already had begun to contemplate life after football.
Little did Mitchell know that an opportunity was lurking — a final twist to the tale of his professional career.
In late December, Mitchell received a phone call from John Lynch, the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers. The postseason-bound 49ers — the last team Mitchell had played for, in 2018 — had lost two defensive tackles. Lynch made Mitchell an offer he “couldn’t refuse,” said the man who had been — and once again would become — the godfather of San Francisco’s defensive line room.
“When John called me, I knew there was an opportunity for me to play in the Super Bowl,” Mitchell said. “I knew how I would feel if I decided to say, ‘No thanks.’ This is what you play for. This was 10 years in the making for me.”
Lynch offered Mitchell a chance to return to the 49ers for their playoff run. Lynch gave Mitchell a few days to think about it. But Mitchell knew within 10 minutes that he wanted to come back.
Mitchell signed with the 49ers, assumed an important reserve role and helped them advance to the Super Bowl for the first time in seven years. They will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV next Sunday in Miami.
Mitchell, 32, is one of three former UA players on San Francisco’s roster. Two rookies, receiver Shawn Poindexter and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, are injured and out for the season.
Mitchell played at Arizona from 2006-09, switching from H-back to defensive tackle halfway through his college career. He was selected in the third round of the 2010 draft by Houston, his hometown team, and played for the Texans for four years. Mitchell then spent three seasons in Miami before joining the Lynch-led 49ers.
Mitchell started all 16 games for San Francisco in 2017 and the first 12 of ’18 before giving way to younger players on a struggling squad. He signed with Seattle last offseason but didn’t make the team coming out of training camp.
Mitchell had workouts with other teams — including the Chiefs — and got an offer from the Seahawks shortly after Lynch called. But the 49ers, featuring a star-studded front that’s the key to their defense, made the most sense. Mitchell knew he could make an impact beyond the box score, which shows only one tackle in 24 snaps in the 49ers’ playoff victories over the Vikings and Packers.
The Star caught up with Mitchell amid preparations for what could be the final game of his career. He discussed his comeback, his new role with the 49ers and what the future might hold beyond Super Sunday. The conversation has been lightly edited for context and clarity:
What was the gist of your conversation with John Lynch?
A: “He just wanted to see where I was at mentally and physically. He let me know that a few guys went down, unfortunately, and wanted to see if I saw myself coming back. At that point, I was speechless. I wasn’t expecting that call. I was lost for words.”
How long did it take you to make the decision?
A: “Well, 10 minutes after I got off the phone I knew I wanted to come back. What pushed the idea was, two days later, the Seahawks gave me a call. They wanted me to join them for the playoffs. That’s when I kind of just thought, ‘Hey, I’ve got two teams calling me. I should go back.’ I just thought it would be better to go where I started.”
What do you think you provide to this team at this point in your career?
A: “I’m just here for these young guys, especially in our room. When I first came in, there was a lot of inexperience. I felt like I was able to help guys out with different ideas when it came to running things schematically or off the field, just being able to talk to the guys and build some type of chemistry and camaraderie … teach them what’s valued when it comes to winning and how to handle losing.”
This idea of setting an example for the younger guys — how do you go about doing that on a day-to-day basis?
A: “I think you just do it by example. You come in early. You take care of your business. And they just see how you treat people. Anything I’ve done is just me naturally being myself. I wasn’t forcing anything. Anytime that I ever had an issue with them, I (would) pull them to the side. I’m not the type of guy to call out guys and put them on blast.”
Who were your mentors when you were a young player in the NFL?
A: “I had a few. There might be a few guys who didn’t even realize it. Guys like Damione Lewis, Tim Jamison. Even younger guys, guys that were younger than me, J.J. Watt. These were guys that I looked up to. Cameron Wake. The way they approached it was everything that I wanted to be as a professional. The way I handle things is a tribute to how they handled themselves as pros.”
Did you have any hard feelings toward the 49ers given that they didn’t pick up your contract option after 2018?
A: “Not at all. When I went in there and we had a conversation, I told them I understand that this is a business. When they basically put me on ice the last four weeks (of the ’18 season), they called me in and let me know that it had nothing to do with my age or how I’m playing. They loved everything that I brought to the team. They just needed to evaluate my backup, and there was really no other way to know what he could do on the field.
“Obviously, I didn’t feel great about it. But … I had to look at the situation and understand that I’m blessed. I’ve played longer than a lot of people have, and I’m here to help. I’m here to help these young guys. I wasn’t gonna stop them from being great.”
Even when the team was struggling in 2017 and ’18, could you tell that things were headed in the right direction under Lynch and Kyle Shanahan?
A: “Definitely. Even though we were 0-9, we (were) like the best 0-9 team in history. (The 2017 49ers started 0-9 but lost five games by three or fewer points. They finished 6-10.) We knew that we weren’t what our record showed. I knew that we were very close to getting over the hump. Unfortunately, we (had) a lot of inexperience. But the ceiling was ready to be broken through.”
You’ve only been around this team for a month or so, but have you been able to tell there’s something special about this squad?
A: “Not much has changed. What I saw (before) was Kyle and John believing in their product. I was a little bit concerned that things were going to be different when I came back, and it really wasn’t. I think it was them staying the course and knowing that they had special talent and a special group of guys.”
You guys broke through this year, and now you’re going to the Super Bowl. Has the reality of that hit you yet?
A: “It’s crazy. Every hour so, there are like three times where I just reflect on it. It’s exciting. Four weeks ago, I was not thinking about even playing again, let alone playing in the Super Bowl.”
Do you think it’ll be your last game?
A: “I don’t know. Never say never is what they say. But for me, I know that … I’m gonna approach it as if it’s my last for sure.”
What are your future plans outside of football? What are you interested in?
A: “I’ve always been interested in working for the WWE. I’ve done stuff with them, shadowing the recruiting team. I’ve done that for a number of years. I’ve (also) been paying attention to the XFL, seeing how things are working out there. A coaching opportunity might be in the foreseeable future. But the wrestling thing has been a passion of mine.”
So we’re not talking about you getting in the ring, right?
A: “No. More behind the scenes.”
Well, whatever you do, if you have “Super Bowl champion” on your résumé, that would probably look pretty good to any prospective employer.
A: “Oh yeah. For sure.”