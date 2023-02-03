Two Super Bowl-winning coaches, Brian Billick and Mike Smith, will take part in Arizona's "Be a P.R.O." Coaching Clinic from March 24-25.

Billick and Smith will trek to Tucson together after most recently coaching against each other in the Hula Bowl, a college all-star showcase for players preparing for the NFL draft. Former UA defensive end Jalen Harris was the UA's representative in the Hula Bowl this season.

In his first season as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2008, Smith was named the AP Coach of the Year and was also a three-time Sporting News Coach of the Year recipient. He was a defensive assistant under Billick with the Baltimore Ravens, and helped the franchise win a Super Bowl during the 2000 season, with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis earning MVP honors. Smith ended his NFL coaching career as a defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018.

In the middle of his well-traveled NFL coaching career, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch was an offensive assistant under Billick with the Ravens from 2004-07. In nine seasons as head coach of the Ravens, Billick went 80-64 with four postseason appearances. He's a member of the Ravens' Ring of Honor.

Most recently, Billick was an advisor to the head coach and analyst for Herm Edwards at Arizona State, before the head coach was fired.

Last year, Fisch's former boss and L.A. Rams head coach Sean McVay was among the featured speakers at the Be a P.R.O. Coaching Clinic, along with longtime Florida Gators "head ball coach" Steve Spurrier.

Individual rates for Arizona's coaching clinic is $90; staff rates range from $425-800 depending on the size of the group. The clinic will begin at 9:30 a.m. both days.