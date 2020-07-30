Suspended Arizona OL Edgar Burrola: Virus protocol violations due to mistrust of medical staff

“I do believe in taking precaution and (protecting) other people,” Burrola said, before adding: “I think a lot of this is blown out of proportion.”

In a subsequent interview, Burrola said: “I don’t want to social distance, do hand sanitizer every time I walk in. It doesn’t seem necessary to me.”

The first of the four incidents that led to Burrola’s suspension happened in late June, when he showed up without a mask or shirt to pick up a meal.

The second happened when he arrived on campus for a drive-up COVID-19 test. The drive-up tests were put in place for those who had come in contact with someone who had tested positive — in this case, Burrola’s roommate.

Burrola didn’t think he needed to wear a mask for the test, and there was some confusion about whether he was supposed to be there and where he was supposed to go. That’s when the argument ensued with Dr. Paul, who “started yelling at me for no reason,” Burrola said.

The two subsequently exchanged e-mails about their interaction. Paul wrote he “was not intentionally being rude but rather forceful to remind you to comply with our policy on masking. Your behavior … places you, your teammates and our staff at risk of contracting coronavirus infection.”