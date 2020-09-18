Sweet spot for Pac-12 football season to kick off could be first Saturday in November

Starting the ramp-up period Sept. 26 — next Saturday — would give teams six weeks to prepare for a Nov. 7 kickoff.

Assuming the other leagues complete their schedules, or something close to it, the Pac-12 would play the fewest games of any conference. Scott isn’t sure that’s a safe assumption, though.

“I don’t think if you ask any of my fellow commissioners they can tell you how many games their teams are going to play,” Scott told Patrick. “They know what they’re going to TRY to play. But we’ve already seen in the first two weeks every league that’s tried to play has had to postpone games. So no one’s feeling supremely confident at this point, especially those that don’t have daily tests.

“It’s uncharted territory. We don’t know how many games each league is going to play. There are going to be many more differences than we’re normally used to, and I don’t know whether the average is going to be six games or eight games. I don’t think anyone can tell you.”

FBS programs began play on Sept. 3. But more than a dozen scheduled games have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 outbreaks.