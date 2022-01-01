T-Mac to Tucson: How relationships, persistence helped Arizona land star recruit Tetairoa McMillan

“It was a really tough decision,” McMillan told 247Sports.com at the time. “I had to follow my heart, and that led me to Oregon. Growing up, that was my favorite school. ... Everything just felt right for me.”

At that point, Fisch and his staff had a decision of their own to make: Should they continue to pursue McMillan? And if so, how should they approach his recruitment?

Since Arizona was a finalist for McMillan — and two of his high school teammates had committed, with another, linebacker Jacob Manu, joining them in October — it made sense to keep recruiting him.

“You stay involved to the point that it's at least understood that ... you're still interested in him. You don't necessarily take it much (further) than that,” Fisch said. “Our situation was a little bit unique because we had three of his teammates committed to us. So the people that were most involved were his teammates. It was (made) very clear to all of them that we would be extremely interested if he changed his mind for one reason or another.”