5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ first week of spring football practices

Like most of the rest of the student body, the Arizona Wildcats football team is on spring break this week. Arizona conducted four practices last week, concluding the first phase of spring ball with full-pads scrimmaging Friday evening. The Wildcats are set to return on Tuesday, March 17.

They won’t spend all of spring break idly, though. Kevin Sumlin said the week would be used for self-evaluation. Senior Tayvian Cunningham said he and some of his fellow receivers would return early to resume working with the quarterbacks.

“We’re gonna get right back at it,” Cunningham said. “Everybody wants to work.”

We’re not resting either. Here are five takeaways from the first week of UA spring football:

1. Defensive depth

The best line of spring camp so far came from new defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads, who, when asked about Arizona’s defensive depth, shot back: “What depth?”

Rhoads was only semi-joking. Depth is a real concern for the Wildcats on the defensive side of the ball, particularly in the linebacking corps and secondary. While Sumlin and his staff have done a good job of beefing up the front, their work is far from done elsewhere.