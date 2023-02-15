Spring football is officially less than a month away, and the Arizona Wildcats have released their roster for the month-long spring tune-up that's set to kick off on March 13, with the spring game at Arizona Stadium penciled in for April 15.

Heights and weights for returning players have not been updated from the 2022 season, but there are a few updates. Here's what they are:

*Quarterback Will Plummer is no longer listed on the roster. Plummer started eight games in two seasons for the Wildcats, including seven in Jedd Fisch's first season in 2021, when the UA went 1-11. Plummer, who was in and out of the game due to injuries, quarterbacked the Wildcats to a win over Cal, snapping the program's 20-game losing streak.

The Gilbert native was a part of the Wildcats' 2019 recruiting class during the Kevin Sumlin era. Since the end of the '21 season, Arizona has added current starter Jayden de Laura, budding leader in Noah Fifita and most recently four-star Brayden Dorman. Fellow backup quarterback Gunner Cruz is set to take on a graduate assistant role with the UA's strength and conditioning staff.

*Arizona has added defensive back and former UCLA Bruin Martell Irby, who retired from football last summer, citing mental health reasons. Irby, a San Diego product, joined the Bruins as a running back in 2018, before he was moved to defensive back. Irby is listed on Arizona's roster as a 5-9, 208-pound defensive back.