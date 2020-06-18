Tampa Bay releases first glimpse of ex-Wildcat Rob Gronkowski in Bucs uniform

It's been a busy offseason for Gronkowski.

The tight end teamed up with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal to host a three-hour virtual dance party, "Shaq's Fun House vs. Gronk Beach," to focus on social injustice, with all proceeds going to NAACP Empowerment Programs and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The event, which is scheduled for June 27 at 5 p.m. PT and will be livestreamed on ShaqvsGronk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch, will have performances by Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki, Da Baby, Carnage, Diplo and O'Neal — also known as DJ Diesel.

"We want to be sensitive to people. That's why we wanted [it] to be labeled as 'Party with a Purpose,'" O'Neal told ESPN. ""We just want to bring a little joy. There's a lot of stuff going on, and we are aware of that, and we hope to do our part. We're gonna continue to do our part."

Throughout the event, Gronkowski and O'Neal will compete in a lip-syncing battle, a jousting tournament, a chicken-wing eating contest and a game of HORSE.