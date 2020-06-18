Tampa Bay releases first glimpse of ex-Wildcat Rob Gronkowski in Bucs uniform

Ever since he left high school 2007, Rob Gronkowski always donned a football uniform that was a red, white and blue combination, whether it was with the Arizona Wildcats or the New England Patriots.
On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers revealed on Twitter what the newly-added tight end would look like in red, white and pewter uniforms.
We present to you... @RobGronkowski 😎📸: https://t.co/GZClxNzBzT pic.twitter.com/iLGLIUY3Jn— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 18, 2020
Following the 2019-20 season, "Gronk" returned from his one-year retirement to reunite with Tom Brady, who's been Gronkowski's quarterback since he entered the NFL in 2010. Brady signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent in the offseason, which swayed Gronkowski to the NFL and play at least one more season that's worth $10 million.
It's really happening ... TB12 x Gronk x Tampa Bay 😳(via @Buccaneers) pic.twitter.com/1o6EnsFpQL— ESPN (@espn) June 18, 2020
It's been a busy offseason for Gronkowski.
The tight end teamed up with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal to host a three-hour virtual dance party, "Shaq's Fun House vs. Gronk Beach," to focus on social injustice, with all proceeds going to NAACP Empowerment Programs and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
The event, which is scheduled for June 27 at 5 p.m. PT and will be livestreamed on ShaqvsGronk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch, will have performances by Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki, Da Baby, Carnage, Diplo and O'Neal — also known as DJ Diesel.
"We want to be sensitive to people. That's why we wanted [it] to be labeled as 'Party with a Purpose,'" O'Neal told ESPN. ""We just want to bring a little joy. There's a lot of stuff going on, and we are aware of that, and we hope to do our part. We're gonna continue to do our part."
Throughout the event, Gronkowski and O'Neal will compete in a lip-syncing battle, a jousting tournament, a chicken-wing eating contest and a game of HORSE.
Anytime "Gronk" wins a competition, a donation will be made to NAACP Empowerment Programs. The Boys and Girls Clubs of America will receive a donation when O'Neal wins a head-to-head matchup with Gronkowski. The party's main sponsor, "Door Dash," will donate one meal to for every livestream viewer.
"We wanted to do it now with a purpose, and this is a purpose to raise money for great causes and to raise money for everything that's going on out there," Gronkowski said.
"So music, sports, competitions — we just knew that it was a win-win. And on top of it, whenever Shaq and I have the chance to come together and bring other people together, because that's what we love to do, is bring everyone together, unite everyone together — we just knew it was a no-brainer to do."
But wait, there's more to Gronkowski's busy offseason.
Gronkowski appeared on CBS' "Game On," and learned a new skill: Rhythmic gymnastics.
Apparently this beautiful sport is RHYTHMIC gymnastics, not RIBBON gymnastics. Either way, I crushed it. 8p on CBS TONIGHT - we've got @DavidOrtiz in the house! pic.twitter.com/e6ZdDvhFS4— Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) June 17, 2020
