Tanque Verde OL Jack Endean commits to Oklahoma State

Jack Endean, one of the top juniors in Southern Arizona, verbally committed to the Oklahoma State Cowboys' 2023 recruiting class. 

 (Twitter / Jack Endean)

While the early signing period for the 2022 recruiting class is set to begin on Wednesday, one of the top juniors in Southern Arizona wasted no time deciding where he wants to play in '23. 

Tanque Verde offensive tackle Jack Endean announced his pledge to Oklahoma State Sunday evening via Twitter.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 270-pound three-star prospect, who transferred from Salpointe Catholic to Tanque Verde prior to the 2021 season, committed to OSU over the hometown Arizona Wildcats and Cal; he also garnered interest from UCLA, Nebraska and Michigan State. 

Endean's primary recruiter has been longtime offensive line coach and former Wildcat Charlie Dickey. During his playing days at the UA, Dickey was an All-Pac-10 selection and the team's offensive MVP following the 1984 season. He played 1,230 consecutive snaps, including every snap of the 1983 season. 

Endean is the third player committed to Oklahoma State's 2023 recruiting class. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

