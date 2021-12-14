Tanque Verde OL Jack Endean commits to Oklahoma State

While the early signing period for the 2022 recruiting class is set to begin on Wednesday, one of the top juniors in Southern Arizona wasted no time deciding where he wants to play in '23.

Tanque Verde offensive tackle Jack Endean announced his pledge to Oklahoma State Sunday evening via Twitter.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 270-pound three-star prospect, who transferred from Salpointe Catholic to Tanque Verde prior to the 2021 season, committed to OSU over the hometown Arizona Wildcats and Cal; he also garnered interest from UCLA, Nebraska and Michigan State.