Observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against Texas Tech on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium (7:30 p.m., ESPN):
* Junior tight end Bryce Wolma, who did not play last week because of injury, participated in warmups and should return to the starting lineup.
* Freshman receiver Boobie Curry, who missed the first two games because of injury, participated in warmups and is expected to make his UA debut tonight.
* Senior Matt Aragon launched the last punt to end warmups, likely meaning he'll get first crack at the job. Aragon punted in Game 1. Freshman Kyle Ostendorp handled the role last week.
* The first-team defensive line during 11-on-11 consisted of JB Brown, Finton Connolly, Trevon Mason and Jalen Harris. The second unit: Kylan Wilborn, Myles Tapusoa, Kyon Barrs and Justin Belknap.
* Backup safety Xavier Bell, who sat out last week because of injury, is dressed and participated in warmups. He’ll have a role on special teams and possibly with the second-team defense
* It’s extremely windy at Arizona Stadium – around 20 mph out of the east/northeast, according to weather.com. That could impact the kicking game, deep passing and decision-making by both coaches.
