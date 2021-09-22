Tedy Bruschi, Lance Briggs named nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class

The Arizona Wildcats are one step closer to finally having a representative — or two — in Canton, Ohio.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 122-player modern-era nominee list Wednesday morning, and two former Arizona standouts, linebackers Tedy Bruschi and Lance Briggs, are included.

Bruschi and Briggs are amongst a star-studded cast of players that includes Anquan Boldin, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Steve Smith, Antonio Cromartie, Torry Holt, Jeff Saturday, DeMarcus Ware and Rodney Harrison, among others.

Bruschi, a three-time Super Bowl winner, played every season of his 13-year NFL career with the New England Patriots, which drafted the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year in 1996. Bruschi finished his NFL career with 1,074 tackles, 30.5 sacks, 12 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries.

After suffering a mild stroke following the 2005 Pro Bowl, Bruschi returned to the Patriots halfway through the 2005-06 season and was named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year; he also received the Best Comeback Athlete ESPY.