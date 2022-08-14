Ten Wildcats who have impressed during preseason camp

Two weeks, 10 practices, one scrimmage and a partridge in a pear tree.

Arizona wrapped up practice No. 10 of preseason training camp Sunday as the Wildcats continue to prepare for their season opener at San Diego State on Sept. 3.

Following Arizona’s 10th practice, here are 10 Wildcats who’ve stood out in training camp.

Jacob Cowing, WR

Camp notes: Cowing has quickly established himself as one of Arizona’s go-to playmakers. As a star at UTEP, Cowing averaged 19.6 yards per catch, so he’s expecting to help the Wildcats extend the field, and he showed that when he beat two defenders on a 70-yard post route on Friday. Cowing has also scored touchdowns on screen routes and short passes, outrunning a plethora of defenders.

He said it: “There are not many limitations to his game. He can go vertical. He can win man-on-man. And he’s got the smarts and the savviness to adjust to some of that stuff in the slot, some of those zone coverages, slip defenders. It’s on us as a staff to put him in as many different spots as we can to use those skill sets. For him, he’s just going out there playing, and wherever we line him up, he’s done a great job of figuring out where he needs to be and how to run it.” — Arizona wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings

Jayden de Laura, QB

Camp notes: The Washington State transfer, who was anointed the Wildcats’ starter entering training camp, hasn’t been flawless through 10 practices, but has flashed why he was named QB1 after spring ball. After throwing two interceptions on his birthday on Thursday, de Laura bounced back with four touchdown passes on Friday — two to star freshman Tetairoa McMillan — in 7-on-7 drills. In the 11-on-11 portion of Friday’s practice, de Laura connected with Cowing for a 70-yard touchdown. During the scrimmage on Saturday at Arizona Stadium, the UA offense scored two touchdowns with de Laura at quarterback.

He said it: “There were some things that he just needed to see. He just needed a rhythm. He’s got a nice little confidence about himself that when he feels that he knows something, he’s going to execute it really well. Sometimes when you have a new play coming in or a couple new things ... he was maybe overthinking here or there. But Jayden is getting better every day. I just tell him, ‘Trust the process.’ If you do that, good things will come your way.” — Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch

Jerry Roberts, LB

Camp notes: Roberts was limited in spring for a season-ending broken leg injury he suffered at Washington State in 2021, but the Bowling Green transfer is expected to be first-year defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen’s anchor at “Mike” linebacker. Roberts intercepted one of de Laura’s passes on Thursday; he also broke up a deep pass intended for Cowing during the scrimmage on Saturday.

He said it: “He’s out here, he’s being a leader, which is what I’m looking for, especially from a guy that’s experienced and played a lot of football. I need his leadership.” — Nansen

Jamarye Joiner, WR

Camp notes: A pair of foot surgeries hindered the Tucson native in the offseason, however the former quarterback has shown glimpses of the healthy receiver he was prior to the “Jones fracture.” Joiner caught a contested pass in the corner of the end zone over 6-foot-4-inch cornerback Ephesians Prysock, and has continued to make plays with the UA’s second receiver unit.

He said it: “Jamarye has still got some conditioning to do. But he’s come in and competed. He’s coming in with the mindset that he’s ready to play. As a staff, we’ve got to be careful with how many reps he’s getting to make sure that his body stays healthy. But he’s also got to get enough work to where he’s getting in (shape).” — Cummings

Rayshon 'Speedy' Luke, RB

Camp notes: Luke picked up 21 yards on a screen pass, then answered with a 9-yard touchdown run on Saturday. Luke drew several defenders after taking a handoff right, then cut left and easily ran into the end zone. The Los Angeles-area native and former St. John Bosco star has to divvy snaps with Arizona’s deepest position group — which includes Michael Wiley, Florida State transfer D.J. Williams, freshman Jonah Coleman, Tucsonan Stevie Rocker, Drake Anderson and Jalen John — but he’s become a promising weapon for the offense.

He said it: “It’s the programs you come from. What we really tried to do, and we talked about this a lot during that recruiting cycle, was find players from winning programs. If you’re getting players from those programs, they do have that ability and they are quick learners. It has sped up their process.” — Fisch

Tetairoa McMillan, WR

Camp notes: As expected, “T-Mac,” the highest-rated recruit in UA history, is one of the top pass-catchers for the Wildcats. McMillan caught a 4-yard back-shoulder fade from de Laura in the scrimmage.

He said it: “T-Mac team is doing great. He’s got to be better with some of our fade balls. That’s a constant coaching point for us just because he’s so dangerous at it. The difference between high school fade vs. college football fade, it’s a lot more physical. He’s starting to learn how to use his physicality to his advantage.” — Cummings

Jonah Coleman, RB

Camp notes: The Maurice Jones-Drew-esque tailback from Northern California took reps with Arizona’s starting offense last week despite starting training camp behind the abundance of running backs. When he returned to working with other backups on Arizona’s offense, Coleman rushed for a 50-yard touchdown on Friday.

He said it: “He’s smart. When I tell you he’s smart, he’s really smart. Jonah is unique because when he signed, we Zoomed every week. By the time he got here, he knew the offense. Jonah is probably top two or three in our room as far as intelligence is concerned. He’s football savvy and has a high IQ.” — Arizona running backs coach Scottie Graham

Isaiah Rutherford, CB

Camp notes: Rutherford, who transferred from Notre Dame last season, was initially the starter paired with Christian Roland-Wallace to begin the 2021 season, but was eventually replaced by former walk-on Treydan Stukes. Once Stukes suffered a leg injury to begin the second week of camp, Rutherford filled in as the starter again, breaking up passes and recording a sack on Friday.

He said it: “I always tell those guys — C-Ro, Stukes and ‘Rut’ — ‘Hey, we have three starters,’” Walker said. “So he’s a guy that can step in and keep our standard that we’re looking for at that position.” — Walker

Russell 'Deuce' Davis II, DE

Camp notes: One of the more under-the-radar pickups for the Wildcats this offseason has been Davis, who has earned more snaps and recorded two pressures, which could’ve been sacks, as an edge rusher in the scrimmage on Saturday. Davis, a former Chandler Hamilton star, finished his final high school season leading the state with 17.5 sacks.

He said it: “He’s got a bright future. He’s gonna be a guy that we’re gonna hear about for the next three years. He still has so much learning (to do), fundamentals and just understanding the overall game. But he’s a kid, maybe in the middle of the year, we’re going to count on to rush the passer for us.” — Nansen

Noah Fifita, QB

Camp notes: Since the opening day of training camp, the poised Fifita has been the most consistent quarterback of the group. He’s displayed poise, confidence and stays patient in the pocket while reading the defense. Fifita connected with fellow freshman A.J. Jones for an 83-yard touchdown on Saturday.