Terms of Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch's five-year contract extension unveiled by ABOR

The terms for Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch's five-year contract extension at the UA were revealed on Friday in the Arizona Board of Regents' executive summary for its meeting this upcoming Tuesday. 

Pending ABOR's approval, Fisch will earn a total of $15.9 million through the 2027 season. First-year Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham will make $3.85 million in his first season, which will increase by $100,00 every season in five years. 

Fisch, who was hired by Arizona in 2020 and initially had a base salary of $1.8 million, will earn $2.85 million in the 2023 season. Fisch will then receive $3 million in '24, $3.2 million in '25, $3.25 million in '26 and $3.6 million in his final year under contract. 

If Arizona fires Fisch without cause, the UA will owe him 70% of the remainder of the contract. If Fisch is terminated during a contract year, he'll receive 70% of the remaining years of the agreement, along with 70% of the remaining value for that season. 

Fisch's contract extension is off the heels of a 2022 season that saw significant improvement, winning four more games than the 1-11 season in 2021. In Year Two under Fisch, the Wildcats also took down No. 12 UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, along with ending a five-game losing skid to rival Arizona State. 

A livestream of the ABOR meeting will air on YouTube. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

