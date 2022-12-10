Terms of Jedd Fisch's contract extension released ahead of Tuesday's special ABOR meeting

Jedd Fisch's proposed new contract will pay him $15.9 million plus bonuses through the 2027 season, according to an executive summary posted by the Arizona Board of Regents ahead of Tuesday's special session.

Fisch's new deal was first announced in the week following Arizona's win over rival rival Arizona State. The UA is asking the Regents to improve a two-year extension and raise.

Fisch stands to earn $2.85 million in the 2023 season — $2.35 million in base pay and $500,000 for "additional duties" like radio and television appearances. Under the terms of the new deal, Fisch will receive $3 million total in '24, $3.2 million in '25, $3.25 million in '26 and $3.6 million in his final year under contract.

If Arizona fires Fisch without cause, the UA will owe him 70% of the remainder of the contract. If Fisch is terminated during a contract year, he'll receive 70% of the remaining years of the agreement, along with 70% of the remaining value for that season. Fisch's bonus structure remains the same.

Fisch's contract extension comes on the heels of a 2022 season that saw significant improvement, with Arizona going 5-7 while taking down UCLA in Pasadena and rival ASU in Tucson. The Wildcats went just 1-11 in Fisch's first season.

In asking the Regents to approve the extension, the UA cited the Wildcats' academic success, on-field improvement and Fisch's talent when it comes to recruiting and navigating the NCAA Transfer Portal. It noted that fan engagement is up as a result. The UA averaged 44,209 fans per game in 2022, the UA said, an increase of nearly 10,000 fans per game since 2021. The UA had 16,467 season ticket holders in 2022, up from 14,539 the year before.

"The modification of financial terms demonstrates Fisch's and UArizona's commitment to each other and their commitment to the continued improvement and success of the football program," the UA wrote in the executive summary.

Fisch said last month that the new deal "will allow us to continue to build and improve in all areas. This would not be possible without the incredible efforts of our players and coaches, to whom I am incredibly grateful."

Fisch isn't the only football coach with a contract on the docket for Tuesday. New ASU coach Kenny Dillingham is scheduled to make $3.85 million in his first season, with his salary increasing by $100,00 every season for five years, under terms sent to the Regents for approval. Dillingham can receive a myriad of bonuses for athletic and academic success not to exceed $1.4 million per year. He will receive $200,000 if ASU wins nine games in a season, $300,000 if it wins 10; $400,000 if it wins 11 and $500,000 if it wins 12. He will receive a 3% bonus for finishing in the top 5 of the final poll; 2% if the Sun Devils finish in the top 10 or 1% if ASU finishes in the top 25.

If the NCAA penalizes ASU for rules violations committed under former coach Herm Edwards, Dillingham will receive extra job security. ASU said it plans to ask for a one-year extension for every year ASU is hit with a bowl ban or scholarship reduction of four or more players. The NCAA is still investigating ASU's program.