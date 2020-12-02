Territorial Cup football game between Wildcats, Sun Devils has a new kickoff time

The latest Territorial Cup game in UA-ASU history will kick off a little bit earlier. (Confused? Keep reading.)
Arizona announced Wednesday night that its Dec. 11 game against the Sun Devils will kick off at 5 p.m. — 30 minutes earlier than initially scheduled. The game will be televised on ESPN and air on both 1290-AM and 107.5-FM.
🚨SCHEDULE ALERT 🚨 The #TerritorialCup will now kickoff at 5:00 PM, Friday 12/11.#TogetherWeBearDown— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 3, 2020
The Dec. 11 date is the latest the rivalry game has ever been played: the 2008 game was played Dec. 6, and the 1970 game was held on Dec. 5.
Typically, a 5 p.m., Friday-night start would send Wildcats fans panicking about getting off work in time, parking and logistics. However, the Pac-12's decision to play games in empty stadiums during the truncated 2020 season — and fans working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic — might make for less of a headache. The UA announced Sunday that players' and coaches' families would no longer be allowed at games. They attended the first football, men's basketball and women's basketball games before the university reversed course.
