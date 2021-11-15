 Skip to main content
Territorial Cup game between Arizona, Arizona State to have afternoon kickoff in Tempe
alert top story editor's pick

Territorial Cup game between Arizona, Arizona State to have afternoon kickoff in Tempe

Arizona State defensive back DeAndre Pierce (2) forces Arizona running back Michael Wiley (6) out of bounds on his run in the second quarter of their Pac-12 game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., December 11, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona will kick off its season finale in the sunshine.

The annual Territorial Cup matchup between the UA and Arizona State on Nov. 27 is slated for a 2 p.m. start. It will be televised by Pac-12 Networks.

The Wildcats are seeking to end a four-game losing streak in their series against the Sun Devils. This will be the first Territorial Cup game for first-year UA coach Jedd Fisch – and conceivably could be the last for ASU coach Herm Edwards, whose program is in the midst of an NCAA investigation.

The Sun Devils remain alive for the Pac-12 South title at 7-3, 5-2 in the conference. But they would need to win out and have Utah (7-3, 6-1) lose out to play in the championship game. The Utes defeated the Sun Devils on Oct. 16. ASU visits Oregon State this week.

Arizona will have an extra day to prepare after facing Washington State this Friday. That game, scheduled for a 7 p.m. MST kickoff (6 p.m. in Pullman), also will air on Pac-12 Networks.

Here’s how the rest of the Pac-12 regular season shapes up (all times MST):

FRIDAY, NOV. 19

  • Arizona at Washington State, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

SATURDAY, NOV. 20

  • Washington at Colorado, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
  • UCLA at USC, 2 p.m., Fox
  • Cal at Stanford, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
  • Oregon at Utah, 5:30 p.m., ABC
  • Arizona State at Oregon State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

FRIDAY, NOV. 26

  • Colorado at Utah, 2 p.m., Fox
  • Washington State at Washington, 6 p.m., FS1

SATURDAY, NOV. 27

  • Arizona at Arizona State, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
  • BYU at USC, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Cal at UCLA, 8:30 p.m., FS1
  • Notre Dame at Stanford, TBA
  • Oregon State at Oregon, TBA

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

