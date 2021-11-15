Territorial Cup game between Arizona, Arizona State to have afternoon kickoff in Tempe

Arizona will kick off its season finale in the sunshine.

The annual Territorial Cup matchup between the UA and Arizona State on Nov. 27 is slated for a 2 p.m. start. It will be televised by Pac-12 Networks.

The Wildcats are seeking to end a four-game losing streak in their series against the Sun Devils. This will be the first Territorial Cup game for first-year UA coach Jedd Fisch – and conceivably could be the last for ASU coach Herm Edwards, whose program is in the midst of an NCAA investigation.

The Sun Devils remain alive for the Pac-12 South title at 7-3, 5-2 in the conference. But they would need to win out and have Utah (7-3, 6-1) lose out to play in the championship game. The Utes defeated the Sun Devils on Oct. 16. ASU visits Oregon State this week.

Arizona will have an extra day to prepare after facing Washington State this Friday. That game, scheduled for a 7 p.m. MST kickoff (6 p.m. in Pullman), also will air on Pac-12 Networks.

Here’s how the rest of the Pac-12 regular season shapes up (all times MST):

FRIDAY, NOV. 19

Arizona at Washington State, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks