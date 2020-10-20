 Skip to main content
Territorial Cup game between Arizona, ASU set for 5:30 p.m. Friday kickoff
Territorial Cup game between Arizona, ASU set for 5:30 p.m. Friday kickoff

  • Updated
120119-sports-ArizonaFB-p10.JPG

Trevon Mason, left, and defensive tackle Finton Connolly celebrate a big play during last year’s loss at ASU. The Wildcats and Devils will play Dec. 11.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star 2019

Arizona Wildcats fans can start their weekend by watching the UA take on rival Arizona State.

The battle for the Territorial Cup will kick off Friday, Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. The game will be held at Arizona Stadium and aired on ESPN. The Dec. 11 date is the latest the rivalry game has ever been played: the 2008 game was played Dec. 6, and the 1970 game was held on Dec. 5. 

The Wildcast, Episode 292: Reggie Geary on Lute Olson's impact, assisting Adia Barnes and Miles Simon's rings

Typically, a 5:30 p.m., Friday-night start would send Wildcats fans panicking about getting off work in time, parking and logistics. However, the Pac-12's decision to play games in empty stadiums during the truncated 2020 season — and fans working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic — might make for less of a headache. 

Arizona's rivalry game is so far the only one of the UA's seven contests to have a kick-off time. The start time for Arizona's Nov. 7 opener against Utah should be announced sometime next week. 

The Pac-12 announced on Tuesday that it has set the start times for the league's Friday-night schedule, which has been expanded this season to accommodate television. The slate includes three Friday night games on Nov. 27 and a pair on Dec. 11. Utah's game at Colorado will start at 7:30 p.m. and be shown on Fox Sports 1.

Here's a look:  

Friday, Nov. 13: Utah at UCLA 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 1) 

Friday, Nov. 20: UCLA at No. 13 Oregon, 8:30 pm (ESPN)

Friday, Nov. 27: Stanford at Cal, 2 p.m. (Ch. 11) 

Friday, Nov. 27: No. 13 Oregon at Oregon State 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. (Ch. 9/ESPN)

Friday, Nov. 27: Washington at Washington State, 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. (Ch. 9/ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 4: Washington State at No. 24 USC, 7:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Friday, Dec. 11: Arizona State at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 11: Utah at Colorado, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 1) 

