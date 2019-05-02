The 2019 Arizona-Arizona State football game is moving from Friday to Saturday.
Originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 29, the annual Territorial Cup matchup is being shifted to the following day at the request of the Pac-12 Conference’s television partners. It is now expected to be subject to a 12- or 6-day pick window for kickoff time and TV outlet.
Meanwhile, the start time and TV assignment are set for Arizona’s Aug. 24 opener at Hawaii. The Wildcats and Rainbow Warriors will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Hawaii time, 7:30 in Tucson. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network.
Start times and TV assignments for Arizona’s other non-conference games, against Northern Arizona (Sept. 7) and Texas Tech (Sept. 14), should be announced later this month.