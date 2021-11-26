Territorial Cup storylines: On the QB matchup, Don Brown’s greatest hits and MVP running backs

On Arizona QB Will Plummer’s improvement: “I've seen a lot. I literally just asked him that question: Take me through the journey of your year. And he admitted, when he was getting going, ‘Look, I was trying to figure things out. I was new to college football, new to how the flow of a game worked, new to an offense that has answers that you have to be able to manage at the line of scrimmage.’ He's really grown in terms of anticipating throws and understanding a scheme.

“That scheme is complex and has details. You can't just play catch. You gotta play quarterback. I think Will’s done a nice job of that. He's gonna be one of those guys who you'll always be trying to beat out. But he'll always just keep fighting his tail off and be there. That's who he is.

“And he's still young. A lot of the criticism, sometimes when you read it you're like, ‘OK, are they talking about a three-year starter?’ ”

On ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels’ numbers flatlining: “So many expectations for him, right? And they were all fair when you looked at the context of this year's quarterback class and ... the context of his career. It made sense that you were saying this guy has got a chance to be one of the best in the country this year. That was the standard for him. And he would have said that. It hasn't gone as he had hoped.