TEMPE – With Khalil Tate running the show in his final game, the Arizona Wildcats lead Arizona State 7-6 at halftime of their game Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium.
After coming off the bench the past two games – and sharing time with Grant Gunnell the past five – Tate played the entire first half. He has completed 13 of 23 passes for 125 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also has rushed for a team-high 53 yards.
The UA defense played one of its best halves of the season, limiting the Sun Devils to six points and 146 yards.
ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels is 11 of 17 for 94 yards.
The game was scoreless after the first quarter. Arizona’s best scoring chance came on its second series. Tate’s 29-yard scramble on third-and-15 advanced the ball to the ASU 36-yard line. The drive stalled at the 29. On fourth-and-3, Kevin Sumlin elected to try a 47-yard field goal. Lucas Havrisik missed it wide left.
Later in the period, Arizona against faced fourth-and-short – this time needing 2 yards from the UA 40. Sumlin decided to go for it this time, but Evan Fields got pressure on Tate, forcing an incomplete pass.
ASU quickly advanced into the red zone on a 25-yard pass from Daniels to Brandon Aiyuk. But a sack by Justin Belknap – the senior’s first of the season – derailed the drive. Cristian Zendejas’ 33-yard field goal gave the Sun Devils a 3-0 lead with 13:07 left in the first half.
After an exchange of punts, the UA offense – which had been quiet since homecoming – finally got going. Tate’s 20-yard pass to Jalen Johnson converted a third-and-6. Tate than his Jamarye Joiner for a 48-yard touchdown.
The score gave Arizona a 7-3 lead – its first in a game since the first quarter against Stanford on Oct. 26. It was also Tate’s first touchdown pass since that game.
The Wildcats had a chance to expand their advantage late in the first half, advancing to the ASU 24. But on first-and-10, Tate threw an interception that appeared to be the result of a miscommunication. Freshman receiver Boobie Curry didn’t look back for the ball, which sailed past him into the arms of ASU cornerback Jack Jones.
The Sun Devils advanced to the UA 6 after the interception. But with only five seconds left in the half, ASU coach Herm Edwards elected to kick a field goal. Zendejas’ 24-yarder trimmed Arizona’s lead to one.
