Tetairoa 'T-Mac' McMillan headlines stacked Arizona Wildcats 2022 recruiting class

Arizona had a grand finale to its early signing period for the 2022 football recruiting class, when All-American wide receiver Tetairoa "T-Mac" McMillan flipped his commitment from Oregon to the UA.
While the early signing period ended Friday, Arizona announced it received McMillan's national letter-of-intent.
McMillan, rated by Rivals as a five-star prospect — four-star by 247Sports, becomes one of the highest-rated recruits in program history.
The 6-foot-4-inch, 185-pound standout joins his Servite High School (Anaheim, California) teammates, quarterback Noah Fifita, tight end Keyan Burnett and linebacker Jacob Manu, as Friars to join Arizona in '22.
McMillan becomes the 21st prospect to sign with the Wildcats; here's a complete rundown of every recruit Arizona nabbed for next season, along with comments from the UA coaching staff:
Tetairoa McMillan
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6 feet 4 inches
Weight: 185 pounds
Hometown (high school): Anaheim, California (Servite)
Rating: 5 stars (Rivals); 4 stars (247Sports.com)
Other offers: Oregon, USC, Miami, Florida, Notre Dame, Texas, LSU, Nebraska
Status: Signed
He said it: "T-Mac is all ball. T-Mac loves the game of football and you see it the way he plays. He's got a volleyball background, which I think is why he's so explosive when it comes to catching a ball. His catch radius is unreal. Any ball that's in his area, he has a chance to get. ... He's very light on his feet. He'll tell you he doesn't need to be a burner, because 'I got great routes, great hands and I know the game.' So, he just goes out there and balls." — UA wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings
Keyan Burnett
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-4
Weight: 225 pounds
Hometown (high school): Anaheim, California (Servite)
Rating: 4 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)
Other offers: USC, Arizona State, Cal, Washington, Miami, Nebraska
Status: Signed
He said it: “I think one of the big parts of recruiting Keyan was the legacy aspect. His father played here and the university is important to him. It becomes a unique experience for him and it’s a little bit more person for a young man like that to truly grow the program and establish his footprint and change the landscape. With Keyan, you get an incredible athlete and he’s an even better young man.” — UA tight ends coach Jordan Paopao
Sterling Lane
Position: Outside linebacker
Height: 6-4
Weight: 235 pounds
Hometown (High school): Westlake Village, California (Oaks Christian)
Rating: 4 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)
Other offers: LSU, Oregon, Michigan, Tennessee, ASU, Utah
Status: Signed
He said it: “Deuce Lane is just a fantastic defensive end, edge rusher, outside linebacker, he fits so many boxes. We want to really improve our pass rush, and this class of guys we have coming in are going to make some noise.” — UA defensive line coach Ricky Hunley
Ephesians Prysock
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-3
Weight: 175 pounds
Hometown (high school): Canyon Country, California (Bishop Alemany)
Rating: 4 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)
Other offers: Ohio State, USC, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas
Status: Signed
He said it: “Very confident. He’s very similar to (fellow signee) Tacario (Davis) in terms of his length. He’s going to bring the same skill set. To have two tall guys on opposite sides, that’s pretty attractive. I’m really excited about coaching him. He has great upside.” — UA cornerbacks coach Dewayne Walker
Kevin Green
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 5-11
Weight: 165 pounds
Hometown (High school): Mission Hills, California (Bishop Alemany)
Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)
Other offers: USC, Oregon, ASU, Nebraska, Cal, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Utah
Status: Signed
He said it: “Dynamic playmaker. Kev fits that slot mold, which is what we’re looking for. He’s a guy that can go in and do all the option routes, do all the things in the seams and is a smart kid, too. He’s going to graduate early with a great GPA, so he’s a smart kid and you’re always trying to get smart kids in this building to run this offense. … He can really do it all.” — Cummings
Jonah Coleman
Position: Running back
Height: 5-9
Weight: 205 pounds
Hometown (High school): Stockton, California (Lincoln)
Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)
Other offers: Colorado, ASU, Tennessee, San Diego State, Fresno State
Status: Signed
He said it: "He's organic. We got him on right away from the first phone call, when I got here. And when I started recruiting him, I knew he'd fit right in to our room, and that's a key for me, you have to fit in the room well. Jonah is a great personality and an outstanding running back." — UA running backs coach Scottie Graham
Tyler Martin
Position: Inside linebacker
Height: 6-3
Weight: 238 pounds
Hometown (High school): Acton, Massachusetts (Buckingham Browne and Nichols School)
Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)
Other offers: Michigan, Arkansas, Virginia, Vanderbilt
Status: Signed
He said it: “Big, strong, physical kid. ... He has a knack for the ball. He’s great in space. A guy that can blitz when we need to blitz. His football IQ is unbelievable, that’s the first thing that stood out to me when I met him. He wanted to know the playbook. I said, ‘Hold on, let me just get in place to figure things out.’ But he’s that type of kid.” — UA defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen
AJ Jones
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-4
Weight: 195 pounds
Hometown (High school): Ontario, California (Colony)
Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)
Other offers: UCLA, ASU, San Diego State, Princeton, Dartmouth, Yale
Status: Signed
He said it: “I love everything about AJ. Dynamic receiver. Great length, great body control. Has some very impressive speed. And it really showed up this year once he made the transition to quarterback. The team was struggling. They were going through quarterbacks. He stepped up and said, ‘Coach, I’ll play quarterback.’ From that point on, they just went on a huge run. The kid is a grinder and is gonna find a way to win, and that’s what I love most about him.” — Cummings
Isaiah Ward
Position: Edge rusher
Height: 6-6
Weight: 230 pounds
Hometown (High school): Ontario, California (Colony)
Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)
Other offers: ASU, Utah, Oregon State, Washington State, San Diego State
Status: Signed
He said it: "Good edge rusher and will be a great edge rusher when it's all said and done. He's got a long frame, long arms, great first step, he's very explosive and you get him into a weight-lifting program for the next year-and-a-half, good things will come for him, and he'll contribute early." — UA outside linebackers coach Jason Kaufusi
Noah Fifita
Position: Quarterback
Height: 5-10
Weight: 170 pounds
Hometown (High school): Anaheim, California (Servite)
Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)
Other offers: Cal, Hawaii, Fresno State, New Mexico, Utah State
Status: Signed
He said it: "He's really productive with his arm and his feet. ... He can beat you his arm, he can beat you with his feet. Even more, it's his character. You go down to Southern California and talk to coaches, to a man, I couldn't count how many high school coaches that have said, 'The quarterback you guys are getting is unreal.' We're very excited about him as a leader, as a winner. Just a great guy to bring into the program." — UA quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty
Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei
Position: Edge rusher
Height: 6-4
Weight: 255 pounds
Hometown (High school): Costa Mesa, California (Mater Dei)
Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)
Other offers: Washington State, Utah State, UNLV
Status: Signed
He said it: “Big individual, long frame, big frame and has a lot of potential to play inside to help us with our depth at defensive tackle. He comes from a really good family, love his attitude. Overall, a good kid that’s going to do a lot of good things here.” — Kaufusi
Jai-Ayviauynn "G7" Celestine
Position: Safety
Height: 5-9
Weight: 175 pounds
Hometown (High school): Miami (Miami Palmetto)
Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)
Other offers: Florida State, Western Carolina, Utah State, Jacksonville State
Status: Signed
He said it: “He’s a baller. He brings the hat, brings the wood. He makes noise when he plays because he plays so hard. He knows where he’s going. He just gets to the ball constantly, and when he gets there, he’s very violent. When you watch his film, it leaves an impression. ... He runs through his opponent. He doesn’t just run to them and tackle them.” — UA safeties coach Chuck Cecil
Russell Davis II
Position: Edge rusher
Height: 6-3
Weight: 215 pounds
Hometown (High school): Chandler (Hamilton)
Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)
Other offers: Boston College, Duke, Colorado State, East Carolina
Status: Signed
He said it: “He is fast, physical, athletic. You love to watch him play football, the way he runs around on the field. He creates havoc for offenses. He is going to be a great addition to our pass-rush team.” — Hunley
Grayson Stovall
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-4
Weight: 281
Hometown (High school): Chandler (Hamilton)
Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)
Other offers: ASU, Utah, Oregon State, Michigan State, Kansas, Indiana, Colorado State
Status: Signed
He said it: "He’s played all over the line in high school. He’s played tackle, he’s played guard, he’s played center. He’ll probably play inside for us. Tremendous leader, great kid, great family, so we’re really excited about what he’s going to bring to Tucson." — UA offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Brennan Carroll
Jacob Manu
Position: Linebacker
Height: 5-11
Weight: 210 pounds
Hometown (High school): Anaheim, California (Servite)
Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)
Other offers: Dartmouth, Penn
Status: Signed
He said it: “Love him. He’s got a great passion for the game. Quick, fast, strong. Very explosive kid. He has a knack for the ball. Good tackler in space.” — Nansen
Tyler Powell
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-7
Weight: 240 pounds
Hometown (High school): Phoenix (Brophy College Preparatory)
Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)
Other offers: Auburn, ASU, Florida State, Iowa State, UCLA, UNLV
Status: Signed
He said it: “He’s a Phoenix kid and being able to put a fence up around the state is something I think is the up-most important thing for us, just in terms of recruiting. But from a more position-specific, his length, he’s going to be able to create mismatches against safeties or linebackers and truly giving us a psychical presence.” — Paopao
Tacario Davis
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-2
Weight: 185 pounds
Hometown (High school): Long Beach, California (Millikan)
Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)
Other offers: ASU, Kansas
Status: Signed
He said it: “Length. The one thing I was really attracted (to) with him was he’s light on his feet (while also being) so tall. We’re going to play a lot of press coverage. ... I think he’s capable of playing all the different techniques with all the different coverages we’re gonna play. ... He was recruited by other schools. Once he committed, he stayed firm. He showed some great loyalty.” — DeWayne Walker
Jonah Savaiinaea
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-3
Weight: 330 pounds
Hometown (High school): Honolulu (St. Louis School)
Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)
Other offers: ASU, Hawaii, San Diego State, Syracuse
Status: Signed
He said it: “He does have great feet. He’s very mobile. It’s rare to find the combination of size and grace. He’s also an accomplished pianist. He’ll play every Sunday morning at ... church. He’s bringing all of those talents to Tucson.” — Carroll
Isaiah Johnson
Position: Defensive tackle
Height: 6-2
Weight: 275 pounds
Hometown (High school): Chandler (Chandler)
Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)
Other offers: Colorado, Idaho, Utah State
Status: Signed
He said it: "Isaiah is a man's man — big, strong, physical, takes charge at the line of scrimmage. But he also wears his emotions on his sleeve. (Chandler) just lost in the state championship game, but he's going to be fantastic for what we need." — Hunley
Jermaine Wiggins Jr.
Position: Defensive end
Height: 6-4
Weight: 230 pounds
Hometown (High school): Bridgton, Massachusetts (Bridgton Academy)
Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)
Other offers: None
Status: Signed
He said it: “I like the fact that he comes from a great pedigree. His dad, Jermaine Wiggins Sr., played for the New England Patriots. He was a tough, physical tight end, and Jermaine Wiggins Jr. is a tough, physical defensive end – a better athlete than his father. ... He gets his toughness from his mom, though.” — Hunley
Jacob Reece
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-5
Weight: 295 pounds
Hometown (High school): Salt Lake City (Brighton)
Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)
Other offers: Utah State
Status: Signed
He said it: “Fantastic prospect, all of 6-5, 300. Moves really well, played basketball growing up. Great athlete, great family, it was a joy getting to meet his crew and can’t wait for those guys to get down to Tucson.” — Carroll
