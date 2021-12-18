 Skip to main content
Tetairoa 'T-Mac' McMillan headlines stacked Arizona Wildcats 2022 recruiting class
alert top story editor's pick
ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Arizona had a grand finale to its early signing period for the 2022 football recruiting class, when All-American wide receiver Tetairoa "T-Mac" McMillan flipped his commitment from Oregon to the UA. 

While the early signing period ended Friday, Arizona announced it received McMillan's national letter-of-intent. 

McMillan, rated by Rivals as a five-star prospect — four-star by 247Sports, becomes one of the highest-rated recruits in program history. 

The 6-foot-4-inch, 185-pound standout joins his Servite High School (Anaheim, California) teammates, quarterback Noah Fifita, tight end Keyan Burnett and linebacker Jacob Manu, as Friars to join Arizona in '22. 

McMillan becomes the 21st prospect to sign with the Wildcats; here's a complete rundown of every recruit Arizona nabbed for next season, along with comments from the UA coaching staff: 

Tetairoa McMillan

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6 feet 4 inches

Weight: 185 pounds

Hometown (high school): Anaheim, California (Servite)

Rating: 5 stars (Rivals); 4 stars (247Sports.com)

Other offers: Oregon, USC, Miami, Florida, Notre Dame, Texas, LSU, Nebraska

Status: Signed

He said it: "T-Mac is all ball. T-Mac loves the game of football and you see it the way he plays. He's got a volleyball background, which I think is why he's so explosive when it comes to catching a ball. His catch radius is unreal. Any ball that's in his area, he has a chance to get. ... He's very light on his feet. He'll tell you he doesn't need to be a burner, because 'I got great routes, great hands and I know the game.' So, he just goes out there and balls." — UA wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings

Anaheim (Calif.) Servite tight end Keyan Burnett highlights a UA recruiting class that’s been the surprise of the Pac-12 this year.

Keyan Burnett

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-4

Weight: 225 pounds

Hometown (high school): Anaheim, California (Servite)

Rating: 4 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)

Other offers: USC, Arizona State, Cal, Washington, Miami, Nebraska

Status: Signed

He said it: “I think one of the big parts of recruiting Keyan was the legacy aspect. His father played here and the university is important to him. It becomes a unique experience for him and it’s a little bit more person for a young man like that to truly grow the program and establish his footprint and change the landscape. With Keyan, you get an incredible athlete and he’s an even better young man.” — UA tight ends coach Jordan Paopao

Arizona Wildcats landed four-star linebacker Sterling Lane for its 2022 recruiting class. 

Sterling Lane

Position: Outside linebacker

Height: 6-4

Weight: 235 pounds

Hometown (High school): Westlake Village, California (Oaks Christian)

Rating: 4 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)

Other offers: LSU, Oregon, Michigan, Tennessee, ASU, Utah

Status: Signed

He said it: “Deuce Lane is just a fantastic defensive end, edge rusher, outside linebacker, he fits so many boxes. We want to really improve our pass rush, and this class of guys we have coming in are going to make some noise.” — UA defensive line coach Ricky Hunley

Ephesians Prysock

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-3

Weight: 175 pounds

Hometown (high school): Canyon Country, California (Bishop Alemany)

Rating: 4 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)

Other offers: Ohio State, USC, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas

Status: Signed

He said it: “Very confident. He’s very similar to (fellow signee) Tacario (Davis) in terms of his length. He’s going to bring the same skill set. To have two tall guys on opposite sides, that’s pretty attractive. I’m really excited about coaching him. He has great upside.” — UA cornerbacks coach Dewayne Walker

Kevin Green

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 5-11

Weight: 165 pounds

Hometown (High school): Mission Hills, California (Bishop Alemany)

Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)

Other offers: USC, Oregon, ASU, Nebraska, Cal, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Utah

Status: Signed

He said it: “Dynamic playmaker. Kev fits that slot mold, which is what we’re looking for. He’s a guy that can go in and do all the option routes, do all the things in the seams and is a smart kid, too. He’s going to graduate early with a great GPA, so he’s a smart kid and you’re always trying to get smart kids in this building to run this offense. … He can really do it all.” — Cummings

Three-star Jonah Coleman (Fresno, California) is the latest running back to join the Arizona Wildcats. 

Jonah Coleman

Position: Running back

Height: 5-9

Weight: 205 pounds

Hometown (High school): Stockton, California (Lincoln)

Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)

Other offers: Colorado, ASU, Tennessee, San Diego State, Fresno State

Status: Signed

He said it: "He's organic. We got him on right away from the first phone call, when I got here. And when I started recruiting him, I knew he'd fit right in to our room, and that's a key for me, you have to fit in the room well. Jonah is a great personality and an outstanding running back." — UA running backs coach Scottie Graham 

Tyler Martin

Position: Inside linebacker

Height: 6-3

Weight: 238 pounds

Hometown (High school): Acton, Massachusetts (Buckingham Browne and Nichols School)

Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)

Other offers: Michigan, Arkansas, Virginia, Vanderbilt

Status: Signed

He said it: “Big, strong, physical kid. ... He has a knack for the ball. He’s great in space. A guy that can blitz when we need to blitz. His football IQ is unbelievable, that’s the first thing that stood out to me when I met him. He wanted to know the playbook. I said, ‘Hold on, let me just get in place to figure things out.’ But he’s that type of kid.” — UA defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen

AJ Jones

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-4

Weight: 195 pounds

Hometown (High school): Ontario, California (Colony)

Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)

Other offers: UCLA, ASU, San Diego State, Princeton, Dartmouth, Yale

Status: Signed

He said it: “I love everything about AJ. Dynamic receiver. Great length, great body control. Has some very impressive speed. And it really showed up this year once he made the transition to quarterback. The team was struggling. They were going through quarterbacks. He stepped up and said, ‘Coach, I’ll play quarterback.’ From that point on, they just went on a huge run. The kid is a grinder and is gonna find a way to win, and that’s what I love most about him.” — Cummings

Isaiah Ward

Position: Edge rusher

Height: 6-6

Weight: 230 pounds

Hometown (High school): Ontario, California (Colony)

Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)

Other offers: ASU, Utah, Oregon State, Washington State, San Diego State

Status: Signed

He said it: "Good edge rusher and will be a great edge rusher when it's all said and done. He's got a long frame, long arms, great first step, he's very explosive and you get him into a weight-lifting program for the next year-and-a-half, good things will come for him, and he'll contribute early." — UA outside linebackers coach Jason Kaufusi

Anaheim Servite quarterback Noah Fifita is “a phenomenal playmaker and a great decision-maker,” says Rivals.com recruiting expert Adam Gorney.

Noah Fifita

Position: Quarterback

Height: 5-10

Weight: 170 pounds 

Hometown (High school): Anaheim, California (Servite)

Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)

Other offers: Cal, Hawaii, Fresno State, New Mexico, Utah State

Status: Signed

He said it: "He's really productive with his arm and his feet. ... He can beat you his arm, he can beat you with his feet. Even more, it's his character. You go down to Southern California and talk to coaches, to a man, I couldn't count how many high school coaches that have said, 'The quarterback you guys are getting is unreal.' We're very excited about him as a leader, as a winner. Just a great guy to bring into the program." — UA quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty

Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei

Position: Edge rusher

Height: 6-4

Weight: 255 pounds

Hometown (High school): Costa Mesa, California (Mater Dei)

Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)

Other offers: Washington State, Utah State, UNLV

Status: Signed

He said it: “Big individual, long frame, big frame and has a lot of potential to play inside to help us with our depth at defensive tackle. He comes from a really good family, love his attitude. Overall, a good kid that’s going to do a lot of good things here.” — Kaufusi

Jai-Ayviauynn "G7" Celestine

Position: Safety

Height: 5-9

Weight: 175 pounds

Hometown (High school): Miami (Miami Palmetto)

Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)

Other offers: Florida State, Western Carolina, Utah State, Jacksonville State

Status: Signed

He said it: “He’s a baller. He brings the hat, brings the wood. He makes noise when he plays because he plays so hard. He knows where he’s going. He just gets to the ball constantly, and when he gets there, he’s very violent. When you watch his film, it leaves an impression. ... He runs through his opponent. He doesn’t just run to them and tackle them.” — UA safeties coach Chuck Cecil

Russell Davis II

Position: Edge rusher

Height: 6-3

Weight: 215 pounds

Hometown (High school): Chandler (Hamilton)

Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)

Other offers: Boston College, Duke, Colorado State, East Carolina

Status: Signed

He said it: “He is fast, physical, athletic. You love to watch him play football, the way he runs around on the field. He creates havoc for offenses. He is going to be a great addition to our pass-rush team.” — Hunley

Grayson Stovall

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6-4

Weight: 281

Hometown (High school): Chandler (Hamilton)

Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)

Other offers: ASU, Utah, Oregon State, Michigan State, Kansas, Indiana, Colorado State 

Status: Signed

He said it: "He’s played all over the line in high school. He’s played tackle, he’s played guard, he’s played center. He’ll probably play inside for us. Tremendous leader, great kid, great family, so we’re really excited about what he’s going to bring to Tucson." — UA offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Brennan Carroll

Servite linebacker Jacob Manu sprints during warmups before a game against St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California.

Jacob Manu

Position: Linebacker

Height: 5-11

Weight: 210 pounds

Hometown (High school): Anaheim, California (Servite)

Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)

Other offers: Dartmouth, Penn

Status: Signed

He said it: “Love him. He’s got a great passion for the game. Quick, fast, strong. Very explosive kid. He has a knack for the ball. Good tackler in space.” — Nansen

Tyler Powell

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-7

Weight: 240 pounds

Hometown (High school): Phoenix (Brophy College Preparatory)

Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)

Other offers: Auburn, ASU, Florida State, Iowa State, UCLA, UNLV

Status: Signed

He said it: “He’s a Phoenix kid and being able to put a fence up around the state is something I think is the up-most important thing for us, just in terms of recruiting. But from a more position-specific, his length, he’s going to be able to create mismatches against safeties or linebackers and truly giving us a psychical presence.” — Paopao

Tacario Davis

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-2

Weight: 185 pounds

Hometown (High school): Long Beach, California (Millikan)

Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)

Other offers: ASU, Kansas

Status: Signed

He said it: “Length. The one thing I was really attracted (to) with him was he’s light on his feet (while also being) so tall. We’re going to play a lot of press coverage. ... I think he’s capable of playing all the different techniques with all the different coverages we’re gonna play. ... He was recruited by other schools. Once he committed, he stayed firm. He showed some great loyalty.” — DeWayne Walker

Jonah Savaiinaea

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6-3

Weight: 330 pounds

Hometown (High school): Honolulu (St. Louis School)

Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)

Other offers: ASU, Hawaii, San Diego State, Syracuse

Status: Signed

He said it: “He does have great feet. He’s very mobile. It’s rare to find the combination of size and grace. He’s also an accomplished pianist. He’ll play every Sunday morning at ... church. He’s bringing all of those talents to Tucson.” — Carroll

Isaiah Johnson

Position: Defensive tackle

Height: 6-2

Weight: 275 pounds

Hometown (High school): Chandler (Chandler)

Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)

Other offers: Colorado, Idaho, Utah State

Status: Signed

He said it: "Isaiah is a man's man — big, strong, physical, takes charge at the line of scrimmage. But he also wears his emotions on his sleeve. (Chandler) just lost in the state championship game, but he's going to be fantastic for what we need." — Hunley 

Jermaine Wiggins Jr.

Position: Defensive end

Height: 6-4

Weight: 230 pounds

Hometown (High school): Bridgton, Massachusetts (Bridgton Academy)

Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)

Other offers: None

Status: Signed

He said it: “I like the fact that he comes from a great pedigree. His dad, Jermaine Wiggins Sr., played for the New England Patriots. He was a tough, physical tight end, and Jermaine Wiggins Jr. is a tough, physical defensive end – a better athlete than his father. ... He gets his toughness from his mom, though.” — Hunley

Jacob Reece

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6-5

Weight: 295 pounds

Hometown (High school): Salt Lake City (Brighton)

Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)

Other offers: Utah State

Status: Signed

He said it: “Fantastic prospect, all of 6-5, 300. Moves really well, played basketball growing up. Great athlete, great family, it was a joy getting to meet his crew and can’t wait for those guys to get down to Tucson.” — Carroll 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

