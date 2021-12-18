Tetairoa 'T-Mac' McMillan headlines stacked Arizona Wildcats 2022 recruiting class

He said it: "T-Mac is all ball. T-Mac loves the game of football and you see it the way he plays. He's got a volleyball background, which I think is why he's so explosive when it comes to catching a ball. His catch radius is unreal. Any ball that's in his area, he has a chance to get. ... He's very light on his feet. He'll tell you he doesn't need to be a burner, because 'I got great routes, great hands and I know the game.' So, he just goes out there and balls." — UA wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings