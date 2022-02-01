 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas 2023 cornerback Canyon Moses commits to Arizona Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats landed a verbal commitment from three-star 2023 Texas cornerback Canyon Moses Tuesday evening. 

 (Twitter / Canyon Moses)

National Signing Day for the 2022 football recruiting class is Wednesday, but the Arizona Wildcats picked up its first commitment for the '23 class Tuesday evening. 

Canyon Moses, a three-star cornerback from Midland, Texas, committed to the Wildcats over Buffalo and Kansas State.

The 5-foot-9-inch, 180-pound Moses is rated by 247 Sports as the 43rd-best cornerback nationally and 74th-best prospect from Texas. 

National Signing Day for the 2022 recruiting class is on Wednesday. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

