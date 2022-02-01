Texas 2023 cornerback Canyon Moses commits to Arizona Wildcats

National Signing Day for the 2022 football recruiting class is Wednesday, but the Arizona Wildcats picked up its first commitment for the '23 class Tuesday evening.
Canyon Moses, a three-star cornerback from Midland, Texas, committed to the Wildcats over Buffalo and Kansas State.
Beyond blessed to say that I’m furthering my academic and football career at the University Of Arizona !❤️ @nichols_ty @CoachBeyRasool @chuckcecil26 @CoachJeddFisch @TrustMyEyesO @FlightSkillz @itaylormakem @BurdittMicah @s_franco5 @Hartman3Clint pic.twitter.com/L3dXUH4BhI— Canyon Moses (@CanyonMoses) February 1, 2022
The 5-foot-9-inch, 180-pound Moses is rated by 247 Sports as the 43rd-best cornerback nationally and 74th-best prospect from Texas.
