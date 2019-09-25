UA Arizona Wildcats football recruiting logo USE ME

Arizona cracked the top three list of schools to land three-star Texas cornerback Nate Floyd, who also included Texas Tech and Missouri. Floyd announced his list on Twitter Wednesday morning. 

Floyd, a 6-foot, 176-pound senior from College Station, Texas (A&M Consolidated High School) is currently rated as the No. 50 cornerback for the 2020 recruiting cycle and 89th-best prospect in the state of Texas, per 247Sports.com

If Floyd were to commit to the UA, he'd be the third cornerback to join the Wildcats' 2020 recruiting class. The others are Seattle-area cornerback Alphonse Oywak and LA-area native Khary Crump.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.