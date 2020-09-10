 Skip to main content
Texas defensive back Javione Carr commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2021

Texas defensive back Javione Carr commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2021

UA Arizona Wildcats football recruiting logo USE ME

Javione Carr, a 2021 cornerback from Arlington, Texas, verbally committed to the Arizona Wildcats Thursday evening. 

Carr selected the UA over Texas Tech, Northwestern, Kansas, Arkansas State, Kansas State, New Mexico, Tulane, New Mexico, UT-San Antonio and Houston.

The 5-foot-11-inch, 160-pound Carr isn't rated by 247Sports.com and is listed as a three-star prospect on Rivals.com

Carr is the 23rd player to join Arizona's '21 recruiting class and the third defensive back joining three-star Katy, Texas safety Dalton Johnson and three-star Tyler, Texas cornerback Jakelyn Morgan. Carr joined Johnson, Morgan, three-star tight end Colby Powers, three-star linebacker KC Ossai, three-star linebacker-safety hybrid Jackson Bailey and three-star defensive end Kevon Garcia as Texans in UA's class. 

Fourteen of the UA's commits for '21 are defensive recruits. 

Here are highlights of Carr from his junior season at Sam Houston High School: 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

