Texas defensive end Kevon Garcia commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2021

In back-to-back days, the Arizona Wildcats picked up a pair of commitments. The latest one, defensive end Kevon Garcia, who committed to the UA over Houston Baptist on Twitter Monday morning. 

The 6-foot-2-inch, 215-pound defensive end from Houston isn't rated by 247Sports and doesn't have a profile on Rivals.com

During his junior season at Dekaney High School, Garcia recorded four sacks in nine games. 

It appears UA is emphasizing the defensive side of the ball for its 2021 recruiting cycle with five of the six commits being defensive players. Besides Garcia, other defensive commits include three-star Texas safety-linebacker hybrid Jackson Bailey, three-star New Orleans safety-linebacker hybrid Kolbe Cage, San Francisco defensive tackle Evan Branch Haynes and three-star athlete Cole Batson (San Clemente, Calif.), who committed to the Wildcats Sunday afternoon. 

Arizona's only offensive commit for the '21 class is three-star center JT Hand. 

Here are Garcia's highlights from 2019, courtesy of his Hudl account: 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

