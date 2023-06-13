Arizona landed a commitment from Texas edge rusher Eduwa Okundaye on Tuesday.
The 6-2, 220-pound Okundaye, a 2024 prospect who visited the UA over the weekend, selected the Wildcats over Kansas State, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State, Sam Houston State and Texas State.
COMMITTED!!!🐻⬇️ @nichols_ty @CoachKaufusi @CoachNansenUofA @CoachKaliefM @mcvey_todd pic.twitter.com/5Vua9bTei6— Eduwa Okundaye (@eduwa_okundaye) June 13, 2023
Okundaye is not rated by Rivals.com or 247Sports.com services. In two seasons at Tompkins High School, Okundaye recorded 66 tackles, seven sacks and 14 stops for loss.
Arizona now has six commits for its '24 class.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports