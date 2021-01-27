Texas linebacker KC Ossai decommits from Arizona Wildcats, citing 'lack of interest' from new coaching staff

Exactly one week from National Signing Day, three-star linebacker KC Ossai decommitted from the Arizona Wildcats' 2021 football recruiting class Wednesday evening, citing "lack of interest" from Jedd Fisch and the UA's new coaching staff.

After the new coaching staff and the lack of interest I would like to announce that I am de-committing from the university of Arizona #AGTG #TRUSTINGOD

Bolstering depth at linebacker was point of emphasis for the Wildcats this recruiting cycle, even with the former coaching staff, so Arizona currently has five linebackers signed or committed for '21: Western Michigan transfer and 2019 MAC Defensive Player of the Year Treshaun Hayward, New Orleans outside linebacker Kolbe Cage, Texas outside linebacker Jackson Bailey, Seattle-area product DJ Fryar and Illinois inside linebacker Mojo Weerts. James Bohls of San Clemente, Calif. was initially planned to play linebacker at Arizona, but switched to running back after talking with the new UA staff.