 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas linebacker KC Ossai decommits from Arizona Wildcats, citing 'lack of interest' from new coaching staff

Texas linebacker KC Ossai decommits from Arizona Wildcats, citing 'lack of interest' from new coaching staff

071720OakRidgeFootball

Linebacker KC Ossai, right, first met Kevin Sumlin when he tagged along on one of his brother’s recruiting visits.

 Jason Fochtman

Exactly one week from National Signing Day, three-star linebacker KC Ossai decommitted from the Arizona Wildcats' 2021 football recruiting class Wednesday evening, citing "lack of interest" from Jedd Fisch and the UA's new coaching staff. 

The 6-foot-1-inch, 222-pound Dallas-area native, who is the brother of Texas Longhorns star linebacker Joseph Ossai, announced his decision to reopen his recruitment on Twitter. 

Bolstering depth at linebacker was point of emphasis for the Wildcats this recruiting cycle, even with the former coaching staff, so Arizona currently has five linebackers signed or committed for '21: Western Michigan transfer and 2019 MAC Defensive Player of the Year Treshaun Hayward, New Orleans outside linebacker Kolbe Cage, Texas outside linebacker Jackson Bailey, Seattle-area product DJ Fryar and Illinois inside linebacker Mojo Weerts. James Bohls of San Clemente, Calif. was initially planned to play linebacker at Arizona, but switched to running back after talking with the new UA staff. 

Arizona's '21 recruiting class is composed of 25 players with 20 already signed. The remaining prospects that have yet to sign with the UA are Hayward, former Washington State quarterback Gunner Cruz, Florida safety Isaiah Taylor, Connecticut athlete Anthony Simpson and Texas cornerback Jakelyn Morgan. 

National Signing Day is on Feb. 3. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'It's Personal' montage: Arizona coaches explain what it means

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News