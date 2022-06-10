Texas safety Arian Parish commits to Arizona Wildcats

The recruiting avalanche for the Arizona Wildcats in June continued on Friday, when three-star safety Arian Parish committed to the UA.

The 5-foot-11-inch, 170-pound Katy, Texas native committed to the Wildcats over Nebraska, USC, Kansas, Houston, Arkansas, Colorado and UTSA, among others.

Parish becomes the latest addition to the Wildcats from Katy High School, joining safety Dalton Johnson who is entering his second year with the program. Johnson was a part of former head coach Kevin Sumlin's 2021 class, then remained committed once Jedd Fisch took over after the early signing period.

Parish is rated by 247Sports.com as the 59th-best safety nationally. He's the fourth defensive back in Arizona's 2023 class, along with Plano, Texas cornerback Carter Stoutmire, Midland, Texas safety Canyon Moses and Los Angeles-area safety Justin Johnson.

The Wildcats now have 11 commits for their '23 class.

