Texas safety Dalton Johnson commits to Arizona, becomes Wildcats' third pledge in two days

Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin uses as a Twitter announcement anytime the Wildcats land a football recruit, "Another one."
UA picked up another commitment for its 2021 recruiting class on Monday after three-star Texas safety Dalton Johnson picked the Wildcats over Virginia Tech, UNLV, Houston, SMU, Louisiana Tech, Arkansas State and Army, among others. Johnson announced his commitment in a video that was posted on his Twitter account.
The 5-foot-10-inch, 180-pound Johnson, a native of Katy, Texas is rated as the 108th-best safety for '21, per 247Sports; Rivals doesn't have a rating for him.
Johnson is the seventh commit of Arizona's '21 class, which is mostly composed of defensive players: Three-star safety-linebacker hybrid Jackson Bailey (Red Oak, Texas), three-star safety-linebacker hybrid Kolbe Cage (New Orleans), three-star center JT Hand (Mission Viejo, Calif.), three-star defensive tackle Evan Branch-Haynes (San Francisco), three-star athlete Cole Batson (San Clemente, Calif.) and defensive end Kevon Garcia (Houston), who committed to UA earlier on Monday. Batson committed to UA on Sunday.
Here are highlights of Johnson, courtesy of his Hudl account:
