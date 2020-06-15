Texas safety Dalton Johnson commits to Arizona, becomes Wildcats' third pledge in two days

To reference hip-hop producer DJ Khaled, which Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin uses as a Twitter announcement anytime the Wildcats land a football recruit, "Another one."

UA picked up another commitment for its 2021 recruiting class on Monday after three-star Texas safety Dalton Johnson picked the Wildcats over Virginia Tech, UNLV, Houston, SMU, Louisiana Tech, Arkansas State and Army, among others. Johnson announced his commitment in a video that was posted on his Twitter account.

100% C O M M I T T E D‼️ 🎥 @bell_karson pic.twitter.com/yJn6oRUjSY — Dalton 🎒 (@daltonnn_J) June 15, 2020

The 5-foot-10-inch, 180-pound Johnson, a native of Katy, Texas is rated as the 108th-best safety for '21, per 247Sports; Rivals doesn't have a rating for him.