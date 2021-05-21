Thanks to clause in Michigan contract, Arizona will pay new DC Don Brown just $500K in 2021

Arizona is paying more money to its assistant football coaches this season — but also might have one of the best bargains in the business.

The UA will pay about $563,000 more in annual base salary to its 10 on-field football assistants in 2021, according to contract agreements obtained by the Star through a public-records request. The sum of the base salaries for Jedd Fisch’s staff is $3,405,000. Kevin Sumlin’s 2020 staff made $2,841,893.

The current salaries include $500,000 owed to defensive coordinator Don Brown — a figure well below market value for a coach with his résumé.

Fisch was able to lure Brown to Tucson at a reduced rate thanks in part to Brown’s contract at Michigan. Brown was fired at the end of last season but still was owed $1.7 million through 2022, according to reports. Brown’s UM contract included offset language, per the Detroit Free Press, which means he’s still making $1.7 million in the 2021 season — $1.2 million from Michigan and $500,000 from Arizona.

Brown’s annual salary at the UA increases to $800,000 in January, about the time his Michigan deal expires.