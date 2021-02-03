Thanks to transfer portal, Arizona Wildcats’ 2021 recruiting class is better than you think

Notable: Cruz transferred from WSU after the Cougars changed coaches (Nick Rolovich replaced Mike Leach) and added Tennessee graduate transfer Jarrett Guarantano to their QB room.

Coach says: “He has all the tools to be a great quarterback. You watch his high school tape and the little bit of time that he did play at Washington State, you can see a big arm. Can make all the throws that you ask of him. ... I’m just excited about the production he had in high school. Threw 100 touchdown passes in high school. And even more importantly, I think he had only 16 interceptions. So he does a really good job of taking care of the ball. Up over 70% completion percentage. Really accurate.” — quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty

JASON HARRIS

Position: Defensive end

Height/weight: 6-7, 240

Hometown/last school: Gilbert/Colorado

Notable: Harris is the younger brother of veteran UA edge rusher Jalen Harris and the son of ex-Wildcats Sean Harris (football) and Cha-Ron Harris (basketball).