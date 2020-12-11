That 70s horror show: ASU hands Arizona Wildcats worst defeat in Territorial Cup history

After a historically bad performance against their biggest rivals on national TV – the culmination of a three-year descent – questions abound about the Arizona Wildcats football program.

The biggest one: Will Kevin Sumlin still be their coach by the time you read this?

Arizona hit rock bottom against Arizona State on Friday night. The Wildcats lost 70-7 to the Sun Devils – the largest margin of defeat for the UA in 94 Territorial Cup matchups. Arizona twice has lost to ASU by 47 points – in 1951 and ’58.

Arizona was down 14-0 less than a minute into the game, and it only got worse from there. The Wildcats gave up a touchdown on the opening kickoff, committed seven turnovers and got stopped four times on fourth down.

Arizona’s school-record losing streak reached 12 games. The Wildcats are 0-5 for the first time in program history. The 1957 Cats, who finished 1-8-1, didn’t post a victory until their next-to-last game, but they opened that season with a tie.

Arizona lost its fourth game in a row in the series for the first time in more than 40 years (1975-78). Sumlin fell to 0-3 against Herm Edwards, whose hiring in December 2017 was ridiculed as much as Sumlin’s was praised a little over a month later.