 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick
ARIZONA FOOTBALL

The Chosen 1: Arizona WR Anthony Simpson will wear sought-after jersey number in 2022

Receiver Anthony Simpson brushes his way around a coach throwing a pad during a practice earlier this month. Simpson earned the coveted No. 1 jersey after an impressive training camp.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

With just over a week until its season opener, Arizona has found the next offensive player to don the No. 1 jersey — and it's primarily because of his efforts as a special-teams player.

Anthony Simpson, a sophomore from Pawling, New York, earned the No. 1 jersey and will succeed Tucson native Stanley Berryhill III, who's now in training camp with the Atlanta Falcons, as the offensive No. 1 at the UA. Defensive end Jalen Harris is wearing No. 1 for the second straight season.

Since joining the program last year, Simpson has worn No. 25 and No. 17. He wore No. 1 for the first time during practice Tuesday.

"We made a decision that Anthony Simpson has done an incredible job on special teams, and he's committed to being a four-core guy,” Fisch said, referring to the kickoff, kickoff-return, punt and punt-return units.

People are also reading…

“You look at what ‘Simp’ has done: He won the offseason program, finished No. 1 in every category in the offseason. Anytime we had a receiver down, he took it. He took the 'F' rep, the 'Z' rep, the 'X' rep, and did a great job at it. He gave unbelievable effort."

The Wildcats' starting receiver group is expected to consist of star freshman Tetairoa McMillan, UTEP transfer Jacob Cowing and returnee Dorian Singer. But Simpson has proved to be a consistent and reliable pass catcher in preseason practices.

Fisch said after Arizona's scrimmage this past Saturday that Simpson runs roughly 6,000 yards every practice on offense and special teams. Fisch also implied that the No. 1 jersey for those units might go unworn this season.

Simpson clearly changed the coaching staff’s stance on that. His offseason improvements also included newfound confidence in his hands.

“He's the first guy in at any position at wide receiver,” Fisch said. “In addition, he's going to be a great special-teams player. So we thought he was the right guy for it this year."

Simpson was a two-way standout at Bloomfield High School in Connecticut. Along with safety Isaiah Taylor, Simpson was one of two players Fisch and his staff added to the 2021 signing class after their arrival. Simpson appeared in seven games as a freshman, including two starts, and caught four passes for 46 yards.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Jedd Fisch on Arizona's focus after training camp, O-line, and the Wildcats' new No. 1

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News