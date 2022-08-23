The Chosen 1: Arizona WR Anthony Simpson will wear sought-after jersey number in 2022

With just over a week until its season opener, Arizona has found the next offensive player to don the No. 1 jersey — and it's primarily because of his efforts as a special-teams player.

Anthony Simpson, a sophomore from Pawling, New York, earned the No. 1 jersey and will succeed Tucson native Stanley Berryhill III, who's now in training camp with the Atlanta Falcons, as the offensive No. 1 at the UA. Defensive end Jalen Harris is wearing No. 1 for the second straight season.

Since joining the program last year, Simpson has worn No. 25 and No. 17. He wore No. 1 for the first time during practice Tuesday.

"We made a decision that Anthony Simpson has done an incredible job on special teams, and he's committed to being a four-core guy,” Fisch said, referring to the kickoff, kickoff-return, punt and punt-return units.

“You look at what ‘Simp’ has done: He won the offseason program, finished No. 1 in every category in the offseason. Anytime we had a receiver down, he took it. He took the 'F' rep, the 'Z' rep, the 'X' rep, and did a great job at it. He gave unbelievable effort."

The Wildcats' starting receiver group is expected to consist of star freshman Tetairoa McMillan, UTEP transfer Jacob Cowing and returnee Dorian Singer. But Simpson has proved to be a consistent and reliable pass catcher in preseason practices.

Fisch said after Arizona's scrimmage this past Saturday that Simpson runs roughly 6,000 yards every practice on offense and special teams. Fisch also implied that the No. 1 jersey for those units might go unworn this season.

Simpson clearly changed the coaching staff’s stance on that. His offseason improvements also included newfound confidence in his hands.

“He's the first guy in at any position at wide receiver,” Fisch said. “In addition, he's going to be a great special-teams player. So we thought he was the right guy for it this year."