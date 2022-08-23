 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Chosen One: Arizona receiver Anthony Simpson earns No. 1 jersey for Wildcats this season

Receiver Anthony Simpson brushes his way around a coach throwing a pad while working out on the second day of pre-season practice at Dick Tomey fields, Tucson, Ariz., August 7, 2021,.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

With just over a week until its season opener, Arizona has found the next offensive player to don the No. 1 jersey — and it's primarily because of his efforts as a special teams player. 

Anthony Simpson, a 5-foot-11-inch Pawling, New York product, earned the No. 1 jersey and will succeed Tucson native Stanley Berryhill III, who's now in training camp with the Atlanta Falcons, as the offensive No. 1 at the UA; defensive end Jalen Harris is wearing No. 1 for the second straight season.

Since joining the program last year, Simpson has worn No. 25 and No. 17. He wore No. 1 for the first time on Tuesday. 

"We made a decision that Anthony Simpson has done an incredible job on special teams, and he's committed to being a four-core guy. ... You look at what Simp has done: he won the offseason program, finished No. 1 in every category in the offseason, then came out — any time we had a receiver down, he took it," said Fisch. "He took the 'F' rep, the 'Z' rep, the 'X' rep, and did a great job at it. He gave unbelievable effort." 

People are also reading…

The Wildcats' starting receiver group is expected to consist of star freshman Tetairoa McMillan, UTEP transfer Jacob Cowing and returner Dorian Singer, but Simpson has proven to be a consistent and reliable pass-catcher in preseason practices; plus, he's embraced roles on multiple special teams units for the Wildcats. 

Fisch said after Arizona's "mock game" this past Saturday that Simpson, who's entering his sophomore year, runs roughly 6,000 yards every practice on offense and special teams. 

"He's the first guy in at any position at wide receiver. In addition, he's going to be a great special teams player, so we thought he was the right guy for it this year."

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Jedd Fisch on Arizona's focus after training camp, O-line, and the Wildcats' new No. 1

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News