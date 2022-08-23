The Chosen One: Arizona receiver Anthony Simpson earns No. 1 jersey for Wildcats this season

With just over a week until its season opener, Arizona has found the next offensive player to don the No. 1 jersey — and it's primarily because of his efforts as a special teams player.

Anthony Simpson, a 5-foot-11-inch Pawling, New York product, earned the No. 1 jersey and will succeed Tucson native Stanley Berryhill III, who's now in training camp with the Atlanta Falcons, as the offensive No. 1 at the UA; defensive end Jalen Harris is wearing No. 1 for the second straight season.

Since joining the program last year, Simpson has worn No. 25 and No. 17. He wore No. 1 for the first time on Tuesday.

"We made a decision that Anthony Simpson has done an incredible job on special teams, and he's committed to being a four-core guy. ... You look at what Simp has done: he won the offseason program, finished No. 1 in every category in the offseason, then came out — any time we had a receiver down, he took it," said Fisch. "He took the 'F' rep, the 'Z' rep, the 'X' rep, and did a great job at it. He gave unbelievable effort."

The Wildcats' starting receiver group is expected to consist of star freshman Tetairoa McMillan, UTEP transfer Jacob Cowing and returner Dorian Singer, but Simpson has proven to be a consistent and reliable pass-catcher in preseason practices; plus, he's embraced roles on multiple special teams units for the Wildcats.

Fisch said after Arizona's "mock game" this past Saturday that Simpson, who's entering his sophomore year, runs roughly 6,000 yards every practice on offense and special teams.