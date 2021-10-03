The good, the bad and the ugly of the Arizona Wildcats' first four games of Jedd Fisch era

“You can be a part of the process by being the first,” Fisch said. “You can look back on it and say, ‘Hey, I was on that team. I was part of the change.’ Maybe the freshmen can say, ‘I benefit from the change,’ or the recruits can say, ‘I can’t wait to get there and take the change to a whole ‘nother level.’ What the seniors are looking at right now and what I keep challenging them to say is … ‘If we got better in October, November, what would that look like?’ Secondly, as we’re building the foundation, (the players) are the core. The house would fall over without a foundation, so this season is the foundation of the process and the change.”