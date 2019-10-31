If you peruse Jim Michalczik's online coaching profiles through the decades, you'd notice a handful of changes. A losing battle with male pattern baldness. Creeping crow’s feet. Increased responsibilities at every stop.
The one constant: The Pac-12.
A former Washington State player, a Cal coach for a decade and Arizona's offensive line coach from 2013-17, Michalczik is back at Oregon State for another go-round, this time adding associate head coach to the resume to go along with his offensive line and run-game coordinator responsibilities.
The bump in title makes sense: Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith quarterbacked the Beavers during Michalczik's first tenure in Corvallis from 1998-2001.
As the Wildcats prepare for Saturday's matchup against the OSU, they'd be wise to remember that one man knows them intimately.
Then again, Michalczik knows the whole conference. He has coached in the league nonstop since 1999, with the exception of a two-year stint (2009-10) as offensive line coach of the NFL's Oakland Raiders. He joined Rich Rodriguez's UA staff in 2013 after Robert Anae returned to BYU.
The Star talked to Michalczik this week about his new job, what makes the Pac-12 "the greatest conference," and how his son Max, a former Catalina Foothills High School standout, is handling his recent hurdle.
You added an associate head coach title this year; what do those responsibilities entail?
A: "That kind of depends largely by situation. Coach Smith saw me as a veteran guy to be there to help him in any way he needs. I like to be there to lend my experience. I have a lot of years. Our head coach doesn't like to make decisions real quickly. I like to think I'm a guy he can come talk to."
You've bounced around the Pac-12 for two decades. What is it about the league that keeps you here?
A: "I think this is the greatest conference. If you look at the competitiveness, and I'm not just talking this year, I'm talking 30 years plus, every team in this conference has won it or tied for the title over time. It truly is a competitive environment. It makes it fun. And I'm a west coast guy, it's good to be home, too."
How does your familiarity with the conference help you at this point in your career?
A: "On the recruiting rung, it's great because you establish relationships with coaches and people. It helps you find out a little more about the recruits you're talking to. At OSU now, we have to work a little harder, dig a little deeper, and those relationships matter."
How has your time been so far in Corvallis?
A: "It's been great here. When I was here the first time, we had such a good experience. My most enjoyable parts of my career have been taking programs and building them up. Doing it at Cal, had a little roll at Arizona. That's fun to me. To see something and slowly build it."
When you were coaching Jonathan Smith at OSU (from 1998-2001), did you see anything in him that made you think he'd be coaching the Beavers now?
A: "I don't know if I ever predicted that. I can't see that far into the future. When he got this job and asked me to join him, I had a chance to know who the person is. I know the competitor in him. I'd seen him as a player, as a coach. I knew how successful he'd been, and the innovator he is. He checked off a lot of boxes."
Your son, Max (a former star at Catalina Foothills High School, now at Northern Arizona) is recovering from season-ending knee surgery. You've gone through injuries as a coach; how is it go through an injury as a father?
A: "It's tough. I'm lucky to have a great son with a great mom, and what you really want is for your kids to be in a good fit. Northern Arizona has been an awesome place for him, the coaching staff has been good for him. The hard part as a coach, when a guy gets hurt, it's easy for them to feel like they don't belong. They're isolated. I tried to stay on him about staying a part of the team."