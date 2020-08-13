The hardest, easiest call: UA president Robert C. Robbins says Pac-12 did the right thing

“We’ve been at this since March. We've refined the protocols – how we collect, how we test, how we get the results back. You need to have it in a timely fashion, especially if you're testing, say, the day of the game.

“I think we can run a test every three minutes. So within 10 minutes, you can know if an individual is positive or negative. Not everybody has that capability. Trying to scale that in the next couple of weeks would have been really tough.”

School starts Aug. 24. What do you expect campus to look like?

A: “I still don't know the answer to that, even though we're inside two weeks. My sense is, we’re going to have a lot of students who want to continue their education in some form, whether it be synchronous online, in person or asynchronous online.

“So the number of students that actually return to Tucson, I don't know exactly how many that's going to be. But … out of the 45,000 students we would normally have this time of year … we think we’re going to have between 35,000 and 40,000. I just don't know how many of those individuals will actually be here on campus or living near campus. But I wouldn't be surprised if it's between 20,000 and 30,000.”

Are they all going to be tested?